Seahawks Linked to Former Ravens Running Back

The Seahawks are looking to add depth at running back, and Alex Collins could be making a return to Seattle. Seattle has an interest in bringing back the running back who last played for the Ravens in 2018, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson.

“One veteran RB who remains a possibility: former Seahawk Alex Collins. He worked out for the team late last season. They’re still interested, I’m told. Collins is a street free agent, so he can sign before March 18,” Henderson reported on Twitter.

Collins was selected by the Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft. He played in 11 games for the Seahawks in 2016 rushing for 125 yards and a touchdown while adding 11 receptions for 84 yards. Collins’ best season came in 2017 with the Ravens when he rushed for 973 yards and six touchdowns. He also added 23 receptions for 187 yards. The running back last played in 2018 when he rushed for 411 yards and seven touchdowns.

The running back found himself in a bit of legal trouble stemming from his involvement in a car accident. Collins was suspended by the NFL for three games and later released by the Ravens as CBS Sports detailed.

Collins was suspended three games by the NFL for an arrest involving a car crash in March, after officials detected an odor of marijuana at the scene of the crash. Collins was charged with possession with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana in excess of 10 grams, and possession of a handgun in a vehicle. He was released on $7,500 bail and the Ravens waived him shortly after.

Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny & Marshawn Lynch All Face Uncertainty Next Season

No position on the Seahawks’ roster is more in flux than running back. Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny had their seasons cut short with injuries. Both running backs are continuing to recover during the offseason, but the Seahawks indicated at the NFL Combine that Penny could start the season on the PUP list. Carson’s prognosis appears to be much better as all indications are that the Seahawks expect him back in uniform for Week 1.

Marshawn Lynch’s status for next season remains uncertain after his brief return from retirement. The Seahawks have not ruled out another season of Beast Mode, but have also remained non-committal to re-signing the veteran back.

The Seahawks Met With a Trio of Running Backs at the NFL Combine

Even if Collins is signed, the running back will likely return on a deal where he will still need to compete for a roster spot during training camp. The Seahawks are expected to bring in additional running backs via the NFL draft and free agency.

Seattle’s NFL Combine meetings included top running back prospects Jonathan Taylor, A.J. Dillon and Zack Moss. Pete Carroll admitted to Sports Illustrated that the team is looking to bolster their running back room this offseason.

“We have to make sure that we have enough depth,” Carroll told Sports Illustrated. “Chris should be absolutely fine. We won’t overdue it with him, he’s had two great back-to-back seasons. We’re going to take care of him throughout all the way to game time when it comes up, so that means we’ve got some spots available for guys to compete for, so we’ll see how that goes.”