Seahawks May ‘Make a Play’ for Former No. 1 Pick QB, Says Insider

As the NFL quarterback carousel continues to spin, a new available signal caller could be a trade option for the Seattle Seahawks. With the Browns exploring a deal for Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield may be the next quarterback to be traded.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Browns are not expected to include Mayfield in a potential Watson deal. This would open the door for the Seahawks to explore a separate trade for Mayfield.

“Baker Mayfield won’t be headed back home to Texas as part of the trade offer for Deshaun Watson, but he could be dealt even if the trade doesn’t happen,” Cabot wrote on march 15. “A league source tells cleveland.com that the Texans want picks and not players, which is a major reason Mayfield isn’t part of the Browns’ package. The Texans are also prepared to start Davis Mills, their 2021 third-round pick out of Stanford, again next season.”

The Seahawks’ chances of landing Mayfield may not even depend on if Watson is traded. Cabot added that the Browns and Mayfield appear to be headed for a divorce, regardless of where Watson lands.

“But the visit with Watson seems like a dealbreaker, and Mayfield and the Browns could be headed for a divorce regardless if Watson lands here or not,” Cabot noted.

Cabot went on to mention the Seahawks and Colts as two potential landing spots for Mayfield if the Browns opt to explore a deal.

Why Would the Seahawks Be Interested in Mayfield?

Sunday NFL Countdown -10a ET previews today's first Russell Wilson vs. Baker Mayfield meeting by revisiting their conversation from ESPN's 2018 QB2QB pre-draft series. #Seahawks #Browns #SEAvsCLE pic.twitter.com/VhG2Bnhb4E — bill hofheimer (@bhofheimer_espn) October 13, 2019

For the Seahawks, Mayfield represents a low-risk potential quarterback option for 2022 that could turn into a long-term solution. The Browns quarterback has one year remaining on his four-year, $32.6 million contract and is slated to make $18.8 million this upcoming season.

Seattle would get an opportunity to work with Mayfield for a year to see if he can resurrect his career with a change of scenery. If Mayfield does not work out, the Seahawks can explore what is expected to be a stronger quarterback draft in 2023.

Mayfield threw for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 60.5% of his passes last season. The Browns quarterback struggled to find consistency in 2021 but was playing through a shoulder injury.

The Browns selected Mayfield with the No. 1 pick in 2018 NFL draft. Mayfield is just one season removed from posting 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 62.8% of his passes while leading the Browns to the playoffs in 2020.

The Seahawks May Have a Buy Low Opportunity on Mayfield

Baker Mayfield completes 22 of his final 23 attempts today for 297 yards, 5 TD and this total DIME to win the game. pic.twitter.com/BDV4Rusl0x — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 25, 2020

After months of insisting that Mayfield would be their QB1 again in 2022, the Browns taking a meeting with Watson may signal the end of the Mayfield era in Cleveland. Mayfield took to Twitter to pen what read like a goodbye letter to Cleveland.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

Mayfield’s trade value is difficult to gauge, but the Seahawks may be able to get a bit of a discount for the quarterback. The recent Carson Wentz deal between the Colts and Commanders may have some similarities to what the Seahawks would need to trade for Mayfield.

Washington traded a 2022 third-round pick, 2023 third-round selection (which could turn into a second rounder if Wentz plays 70% of snaps) and a 2022 second-round pick swap. In other words, it is unlikely the Seahawks would have to give up any first round capital in a deal for Mayfield.

Seahawks Could ‘Make a Play’ for Mayfield, Says Insider

"It wouldn't make sense to me if Baker Mayfield was part of a Deshaun Watson deal.. I'd make Baker available to a team like the Colts or Seahawks" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vQLGLHTFET — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2022

Even when the Seahawks had Russell Wilson, the team was linked to Mayfield. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and Chris Simms reported in May 2020 that the Seahawks discussed a potential trade with the Browns for the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Seattle would have been able to select Mayfield or another quarterback of their choosing. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport does not expect Mayfield to be included in a deal for Watson and mentioned the Seahawks as a team that could “make a play for Baker.”

“It wouldn’t make sense to me if he would, because I would think it’d be more, you give draft picks and then you say, ‘alright, well Baker’s available,'” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on March 15. “Does a team like the Colts or the Seahawks, do they then make a play for Baker? Like it’s hard to include all these guys in the [Texans] deal. It’s actually much easier to do them as separate deals.”