NFL Insider Rekindles Seahawks Trade Rumors for New QB

The rumors surrounding the Seattle Seahawks and a new quarterback are ramping up even more as training camp approaches. While rumors surrounding a certain quarterback were recently shot down, another NFL insider quickly rekindled talks of a potential trade.

While appearing on “The Pat McAfee Show,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport suggested that the Seahawks have actually never shown much interest in trading for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

However, shortly after Rapaport’s comments, former ESPN and current CBS Sports Senior NFL Insider Josina Anderson tweeted that the report surrounding Mayfield and the Seahawks was inaccurate, claiming it was a hedge in case Seattle didn’t land the former No. 1 pick.

This is inaccurate. Though I can see why it may be necessary to float this now: 1.) In case the Seahawks don't get Baker Mayfield. 2.) Because if #1 happens, it helps to manage the path ahead with their current situation. 3.) They still trying to figure out how I know/ heard ! https://t.co/Ei0mqHsoLL — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 6, 2022

The conflicting reports are raising more questions than answers, but at this point Seahawks fans are just hoping for a resolution before the 2022 season begins.

The Latest On the Baker Mayfield Trade Saga

It has been a chaotic offseason for the Browns, who have traded for quarterback Deshaun Watson and are now trying to figure out what to do with Mayfield just a few seasons after taking him with the first overall pick.

The latest rumors surrounding a potential Mayfield trade have been centered around the Seahawks and Carolina Panthers, although there has been buzz that there is potentially a new team discussing a trade.

Before Rapaport and Anderson’s reporting, there had been reports that both the Seahawks and Mayfield had mutual interest in working out a trade. That seems to be in question after the most recent reporting, but a trade between both sides makes sense.

The Seahawks currently lack a true star under center, and while Mayfield struggled in 2021 while playing through a torn labrum, he looked like an established starter in previous seasons. As a rookie, Mayfield broke the NFL record for touchdown passes as a rookie with 27 TDs.

With Watson now in Cleveland, Mayfield is looking for an opportunity to be a starting QB for a different team in 2022, and the Seahawks are a logical landing spot.

Who Will Start at QB in Seattle if Mayfield Isn’t Traded?

If the Seahawks go into the 2022 season without trading for a new quarterback like Mayfield, then there are only two realistic options on the roster to start under center. There are currently just three quarterbacks on Seattle’s 90-man roster, but Drew Lock and Geno Smith are the only two likely battling to be the starter.

Heading into training camp, Smith is the early favorite to be the Week 1 starter, but that could change in the coming weeks. Smith has been with the team since 2019, backing up Russell Wilson and only playing in limited action. He shined last season when Wilson was out, however, throwing five touchdowns and just one interception for a 103.0 passer rating.

Lock is hoping for a fresh start after struggling to find any consistency with the Denver Broncos, who traded him to Seattle as part of the Wilson trade earlier this offseason. After a promising rookie season, Lock struggled in 2020 before losing his starting job to Teddy Bridgewater prior to the start of 2021.

Training camp and the preseason will give both players the opportunity to prove themselves, especially if the Seahawks don’t bring in another starting-caliber quarterback.