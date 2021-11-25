Seahawks Sign Former Alabama Running Back, Release Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed running back B.J. Emmons to the practice squad as the team continues to deal with injuries at the position. To make room for Emmons, the Seahawks released rookie wide receiver Cade Johnson who was also on the practice squad. Despite being a potential fit, the Seahawks opted not to put in a claim for recently released running back Phillip Lindsay who landed with the Dolphins.

Emmons signed with the Seahawks in May as an undrafted free agent but was released by the team in June. The running back spent training camp with the Raiders before he was released in September as the team finalized their 53-man roster. Emmons had nine carries for 45 yards and a touchdown against Seattle during their preseason matchup, per Seahawks.com.

Typically, a practice squad signing faces a long road to making an impact, but the Seahawks’ depleted running back group means Emmons could get a real chance at carving out a role before season’s end. Emmons was a four-star recruit who 247Sports ranked as the No. 2 running back in the country and a top-100 player. The running back started his career at Alabama but eventually transferred to Florida Atlantic after a brief community college stint.

Emmons started his college career playing for Nick Saban and ended up with Lane Kiffin (now the Ole Miss head coach) at FAU. After Emmons sustained a season-ending ankle injury in 2019, Kiffin praised the running back’s drive.

“A lot of these kids, it’s football, football, football — that’s their way out,” Kiffin said in September 2019, per Palm Beach Daily News. “That’s their ticket, that’s all they know and BJ’s one of those kids. He wants to make it to the league, take care of his mom.”

During his freshman season, Emmons played in six games for the Crimson Tide notching 35 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown in a crowded backfield. Emmons struggled with injuries throughout his time at Florida Atlantic playing a total of nine games in his two seasons with the Owls.

It has been a challenging season for the Seahawks at running back as the team’s RB1 Chris Carson played in just four games before being ruled out with a neck injury that will require surgery. Rashaad Penny has been in and out of the lineup with injuries. Alex Collins has been able to play through injuries but the production has not been what the Seahawks had with Carson in the lineup. Heading into Week 12, the Seahawks rank just 23rd in the NFL with 984 total rushing yards.

The Seahawks also have undrafted running back Josh Johnson on the team’s practice squad. Johnson’s best season at Louisiana Monroe came in 2019 as he rushed for 1,298 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 13 receptions for 122 yards. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith suggested that Johnson could be a solution to the Seahawks’ running woes.

“Not sure if Phillip Lindsay would be a good fit for the Seahawks or not,” Smith tweeted on November 23. “If they really want to give a running back a shot, I think it’s time to see what Josh Johnson can do. Johnson, who signed as an undrafted rookie out of Louisiana Monroe, is a physical, downhill runner with surprising shiftiness and burst. Impressed during the preseason before being waived and signed to practice squad.

“John Schneider doesn’t want him talked about, but…If Schneider is so concerned about Johnson being plucked by another team, now is the time to elevate him. Put Penny back on injured reserve and move on. Johnson can enter rotation with Collins, Homer, and Dallas.”