Bobby Wagner Sends 5-Word Message After Seahawks Departure

The Seattle Seahawks are losing linebacker Bobby Wagner — again.

A year after Wagner made his return to Seattle after playing for the Los Angeles Rams during the 2022 season, Seahawks fans will see the six-time All-Pro linebacker play for another team during the 2024 season, the Washington Commanders.

Shortly after the news broke, Wagner took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address his departure.

“Seattle, we’ve done this before,” said Wagner. “You know what it is. It’s always love. Until we meet again. I’m around 🤞🏾”

Bobby Wagner Posted Career-Best Year in 2023

Despite being one of the oldest starting linebackers in the NFL at the age of 33 — Demario Davis and Von Miller were the oldest at 34 years old — Wagner had a resurgent year and ranked as one of the elite linebackers in the league. According to Pro Football Focus, Wagner posted an 82.4 defensive grade and 91.5 run defensive grade during the 2023 season. His run defensive grade ranked second among all linebackers while his defensive grade ranked seventh among players at his position (with at least 100 snaps).

To top it all off, Wagner was named to his ninth Pro Bowl and 10th All-Pro team during the 2023 season after racking up a career-best 183 tackles. Wagner actually led the NFL in tackles for the third time in his career while posting the 14th-best total tackle season in NFL history.

Considering he’s coming off of arguably his best season ever, it’s no surprise the Commanders are signing the 33-year-old to an $8 million deal.

Why Bobby Wagner is Signing With Commanders

As Nick Shook of NFL.com writes, the signing means Wagner will reunite with his old defensive coordinator from Seattle, Dan Quinn. Quinn led the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boom” defense during their Super Bowl season in 2013 and coached the unit through the 2014 season. Shook also mentions how regime changes in Seattle — they’ve moved on from Pete Carroll as head coach — likely led to Wagner seeking a new home.

“Regime changes in both Seattle and Washington have prompted Wagner to consider new options,” writes Shook. “He’s heading to the nation’s capital to play for Quinn, who directed Seattle’s league-best defense during its run to consecutive Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2014, including a win over the high-powered Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII. Wagner was a key part of those defenses, ascending to star status and earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2014, his first of six total selections.”

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus detailed Wagner’s ability to remain an elite linebacker despite his declining athleticism as he enter his 13th season.

“Wagner may not be quite as smooth working laterally or dropping in coverage, but with his elite instincts and solid straight-line speed, he ranked second in solo tackles and defensive stops among linebackers in 2023,” writes Spielberger.

Wagner’s signing by the Commanders as they’ve gone on a free agency spending spree. Among their other signings so far this offseason are running back Austin Ekeler, center Tyler Biadasz, edge rusher Dorance Armstrong and tight end Zach Ertz.

During his 11 years in Seattle, Wagner holds career totals of 1,566 tackles, 27 sacks and 11 interceptions in 168 games played and 166 starts.