Seahawks Stars Go Crazy Over Bobby Wagner News

Linebacker Bobby Wagner is back where he belongs with the Seattle Seahawks after a one year hiatus and his teammates appear to be thrilled that No. 54 is heading back to the Pacific Northwest. Pro Bowler Quandre Diggs had been publicly recruiting Wagner to re-sign with the Seahawks and broke the news of the reunion on Twitter.

“According to my sources future hall of famer LB Bobby Wagner has agreed to terms to return home to the Seattle Seahawks,” Diggs said in a series of March 25 tweets. “Seahawks fill a huge need in the middle of their defense! Reported by @qdiggs6 12’s rejoice!! Make sure y’all know I reported that first! @AdamSchefter @RapSheet.”

Safety Jamal Adams also appears thrilled to once again be teaming up with Wagner. The defender retweeted a post featuring himself, Diggs and Wagner being introduced at Lumen Field.

“YEAH, RUN IT BACK!! #Prez,” Adams tweeted on March 26.

If it not just the Seahawks defenders who are pumped about Wagner’s return. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf were among the other Seattle players who expressed their enthusiasm about Wagner once again wearing navy and action green. Lockett posted a photo of himself alongside Wagner noting, “Guess who’s back……… back again…….”

“YES SUHHHHHH!!” DK Metcalf said reposting the Wagner news to his Instagram Story.

Bobby Wagner on Re-Signing With the Seahawks: ‘I’m Really Excited to Be Back’

The Seahawks released Wagner last offseason in a cap-saving move on the same day the team made a blockbuster trade sending Russell Wilson to the Broncos. Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Rams before being cut by the franchise just one year later.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Wagner is signing with Seattle on a one-year, $7 million deal. The feeling of excitement appears to be mutual as Wagner took to social media several times to express his excitement.

“Maaaan! Glad to be back in Seattle!” Wagner remarked in a March 25 Instagram post. “It means a lot to be able to come back! Let’s get to work 💼.”

Hours later, Wagner posted another tweet admitting he is “really excited to be back” with the Seahawks.

“I’m really excited to be back,” Wagner tweeted on March 26. “12th season man what a blessing.”

Seahawks GM John Schneider on Bobby Wagner: ‘We Have So Much Respect for Him Personally & Professionally’

Seahawks general manager John Schneider had been open about the team’s pursuit of a reunion with Wagner. Schneider left the door open to Wagner’s return by noting that “we know where it’s going” during a March 9 interview with Seattle Sports’ “Wyman and Bob.” Whatever tension existed after the Seahawks opted to release Wagner last offseason appears to have been patched up ahead of his return.

“We have been able to (talk to him) now, so (head coach Pete Carroll) and I were able to talk to him the other day, and we had a great, awesome, frank conversation, so he knows where we are, and we know where he’s at,” Schneider said at the time. “We have so much respect for him personally and professionally, so we were able to talk through some things and yeah, we know where it’s going.”