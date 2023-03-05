Top Pass-Rushing Specialist Joining Seahawks Coaching Staff: Report

Top Pass-Rushing Specialist Joining Seahawks Coaching Staff: Report

Pete Carroll

Getty Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll is reportedly adding a pass rushing specialist to his coaching staff.

The Seattle Seahawks have a replacement of sorts for Aaron Curry.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that the Seahawks are hiring Michigan State pass rushing specialist Brandon Jordan. He will be joining a Seahawks coaching staff that recently lost two key defensive coaches — Curry, who was the team’s assistant defensive line coach and associate head coach Sean Desai.

“One of the top pass rush coaches at any level gets his well-deserved #NFL opportunity after years of hard work,” Wilson wrote on Twitter.

ProFootballTalk’s Charean Williams wrote that Jordan’s title as “pass rushing specialist” is a new one for the Seahawks coaching staff.

