Seahawks Have ‘High Level of Interest’ in Making Move for Future QB: Report

The Seattle Seahawks’ interest in Baker Mayfield appears to have intensified as training camp nears. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, the Seahawks not only have a “high level of interest” in Mayfield but are also open to signing the quarterback to a contract extension.

“I’m told the Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source,” Anderson tweeted on June 22. “I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing.”

Throughout the offseason, the Seahawks have maintained their contentment with Drew Lock and Geno Smith competing to be the team’s starting quarterback for 2022. There is a chance Seattle had a change of heart after seeing the two battle in minicamp, but so far the team has given no public indication that they are looking to acquire another quarterback.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Seahawks Insiders Insist That Seattle Will Not Trade for Mayfield

Pete Carroll and John Schneider are the same duo that insisted they had no intension of trading Russell Wilson. Days later, Wilson was shipped to Denver as the centerpiece of a blockbuster trade.

If the team’s interest in Mayfield is real, it would not be the first time that the Seahawks front office did not reveal their true feelings publicly about the state of the roster. Yet, several Seahawks insiders responded to Anderson’s report by noting that the team has no plans to make a trade for Mayfield.

“My understanding is nothing has really changed on Seattle’s stance on this — if he’s released they’d be interested,” The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta noted on Twitter. “But they have zero interest in acquiring him at his current contract, which obviously means there’d be a new contract of some sort.”

Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith shared a similar belief adding that the Seahawks would have a potential interest if Mayfield is released. The quarterback’s $18.8 million salary continues to be the sticking point in negotiations.

“Nothing I’ve heard suggests a trade, but again, if Mayfield gets cut, that remains a viable option,” Smith said in a series of June 22 tweets. “There’s interest – just not trading assets and eating a large portion of his current salary interest. With that said, these situations are ALWAYS fluid. If Seattle doesn’t feel as good about quarterback situation as Carroll has said publicly, then it’s possible such trade discussions could still open.”

Could the Seahawks Trade for Mayfield If QB Agrees to a New Contract?

Perhaps if Mayfield is willing to sign a new deal keeping him in Seattle beyond 2022, the Seahawks would have an interest in giving up assets for the quarterback. With Mayfield’s current contract, the Seahawks would at least have the benefit of moving on from the quarterback after the season if things do not go as planned as the quarterback is slated to be a free agent in 2023.

Signing Mayfield to a new deal would also be an indication to Smith and Lock that the QB1 spot is his to lose. Earlier this offseason, Carroll hinted at being open to adding a veteran quarterback if one suddenly became a free agent.

“Honestly, we’re going to keep looking and seeing what’s available but only to help our club and try to make us better,” Carroll explained during a May 5 interview on KJR Seattle’s “The Ian Furness Show.” “If the case presents itself, we’re going to be ready for it.”