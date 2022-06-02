Seahawks Take Strong Stance on QB Cam Newton: Report

Despite rumors connecting the Seattle Seahawks to free-agent quarterback Cam Newton, the team does not appear poised to add the former NFL MVP. The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta reported that the Seahawks were interested in 2021 after Russell Wilson’s injury but “they aren’t right now.”

“My understanding is that any report of the Seahawks being interested in Cam Newton isn’t accurate,” Condotta tweeted on June 1, 2022. “They were last year when Russell Wilson got hurt, but my understanding is they aren’t right now. Newton is currently a free agent.”

The Newton rumors heated up once again after Fox Sports Radio 1340’s Sheena Quick pointed to the Seahawks and Panthers as the two teams “with interest” in the veteran quarterback. Quick was responding to a fan’s question about Newton’s future in the league.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

The Seahawks Contacted Newton After Wilson’s Injury in 2021

After Wilson was sidelined last season with a finger injury, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted that the team had been in contact with Newton. Ultimately, the Seahawks opted to pass on signing Newton, and Carroll described the team’s interest in the quarterback as “competing at every turn.”

“Well, just so that you know, we’ve already talked to him [Newton],” Carroll told Seattle Sports on October 18, 2021. “We’re talking to everybody that could help us, to go right back to the base philosophy that we always, you know, we uphold here is that we’re gonna be competing at every every turn [with] whoever would be available and and so we’re on it.”

Newton Threw More Interceptions Than Touchdowns During the Last 2 Seasons

The longest run by a QB in Patriots HISTORY. Cam Newton for 49 yards 🏆 (via @Patriots) pic.twitter.com/QueHEeo4i3 — Overtime (@overtime) January 3, 2021

Newton struggled during his most recent stints with the Panthers and Patriots. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback earned a dismal 53.1 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play last season. Newton threw for 684 yards, five interceptions and four touchdowns in his eight appearances for Carolina in 2021. The playmaker also added 230 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Newton was the Patriots starter in 2020, but New England opted to release the quarterback prior to last season after selecting Mac Jones in the first round. The former All-Pro threw for 2657 yards, 10 interceptions and eight touchdowns during his 15 appearances in 2020. Newton was more effective on the ground rushing for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Seahawks Continue to Be Linked to Mayfield

Play

Ross Tucker Predicts Baker Mayfield to Seahawks & Jimmy Garoppolo to Panthers | The Rich Eisen Show Host & NFL Analyst Ross Tucker tells Rich Eisen why he’s convinced the Carolina Panthers will start the season with Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting QB while Baker Mayfield will be starting for the Seattle Seahawks come Week 1. Watch the Rich Eisen Show, an Emmy-nominated sports talk show, streaming live on NBC's Peacock, Audacy,… 2022-05-16T20:45:02Z

The Seahawks have declined every opportunity to add another quarterback to the competition so far this offseason. Seattle passed on drafting a quarterback and have indicated they plan to let Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason compete for the starting gig.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported that the Seahawks would sign Baker Mayfield if he is released by the Browns. Cleveland has given every indication that they have no plans to cut Mayfield, and Seattle has not been aggressive in attempting to trade for the disgruntled quarterback.

“As for the Seahawks, one of Mayfield’s biggest advocates in the building, former Browns personnel exec Alonzo Highsmith, left Seattle last week to take over as General Manager of Football Operations for the University of Miami, his alma mater,” Cabot wrote on May 29. “Highsmith was Senior Executive Advisor to Seahawks GM John Schneider. It doesn’t necessarily mean the Seahawks will be less interested in Mayfield, but they also don’t want to pay much of the $18.86 million. One source told cleveland.com that the Seahawks, who have Geno Smith and Drew Lock on their roster, would sign Mayfield if the Browns cut him.”