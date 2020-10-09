Seahawks’ Chris Carson Calls Out NFL Team for ‘Bull**** A** Play’

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson did not hold back when asked about Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill’s gator roll on his leg in Week 3. Carson called the tackle a “bulla– play” when asked about Hill’s move. The Seahawks running back was able to quickly recover from the knee injury and avoid missing any games. Carson admitted that he was initially worried he had a serious injury after the play.

“Yeah, I was nervous, of course, that is one of the injury legs I had during high school,” Carson said in his press conference. “So, my first initial reaction was something happened, again. I felt a sharp pain, but I was relieved once the MRI results came in and said that I was good, just a sprain. I was kind of relieved about that.”

The NFL fined Hill $6,522 for the tackle but the Cowboys defensive lineman was not suspended. Carson noted that Hill reached out to him after the game to apologize for the tackle.

“I appreciate him reaching out and apologizing for everything,” Carson noted, per Seahawks.com.

Several of Carson’s teammates came to the running back’s defense after the play including K.J. Wright. The linebacker posted a message to the NFL on Twitter encouraging the league to have harsher punishments for gator roll tackles.

Here is another look at Hill’s tackle on Carson.

Trysten Hill with the alligator death roll on Chris Carson's leg pic.twitter.com/WUEJPv3hgz — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) September 27, 2020

Carson Wants to Prove He Can Stay Healthy for a Complete Season

Carson has been sidelined in each of his first three seasons and played in a career-high 15 games in 2019 prior to sustaining a season-ending hip injury. Carson is in the final year of his current contract and is out to prove he can play for a full season.

“That’s a goal that I set for myself this year, I want to play 16 games,” Carson added. “No matter what the situation is, injuries stuff like that, I want to tell myself, if I can play through it, I’m going to play through it. I know that’s one of the big knocks that a lot of teams have on me is, ‘Can he play a whole season?’ And I want to prove to myself and prove to everybody else I can.”

Carroll Called Carson a ‘Stud Football Player’

Carson was also briefly sidelined in the Seahawks-Dolphins matchup after a hard hit but quickly re-entered the game. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Carson’s toughness after the win.

“…Chris is a stud football player, and the man never backed down from anything,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “He told us when we got back on Wednesday, he said, I think I’m okay. I’m going to make it. We took it easy on him the first couple days and got him through the week and he looked great. It really helped us because Carlos couldn’t go with a sore shoulder, and Chris ran really well today. It was 80 yards worth of good running. He’s such a tough football player and a great competitor that that’s not a surprise to us that he would bounce back and get back up. He took a hell of a shot and got back up and got right after it again. So he’s a terrific football player.”

