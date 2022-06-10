Exclusive: Star RB Chris Carson Breaks Silence on Future With Seahawks

There has been plenty of speculation about Chris Carson’s future with the Seattle Seahawks, but the star running back made it clear he wants to play next season. During an exclusive interview with Heavy.com, Carson discussed his future, the new-look Seahawks and how he is helping tight end Noah Fant get to know the city of Seattle through their shared partnership with USAA movers.

“Oh, we still going right now,” Carson told Heavy regarding his future during a June 10, 2022 interview. “I see myself playing until I feel like stopping. My mindset is never to give up. So, I’m staying positive like I said, and continue to fight and get back onto the field.”

Carson emphasized that there is “no timeline” for his return but is committed to continuing to rehab from his offseason neck surgery. The running back admitted he has been “all over” the country training and looking to “keep building strength” to get back on the field.

“Not trying to rush it, I’m just trying to take it one day at a time,” Carson said of his status. “Just keep rehabbing, keep getting better. Keep building strength and then go from there. But like I said, there’s no timeline for me.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Carson on Walker: ‘They Draft a Running Back Every Year, So I’m Used to It’

If Carson is able to return next season, the Seahawks would have one of the deepest running back groups we have seen during the Pete Carroll era. Seattle re-signed Rashaad Penny this offseason and drafted former Michigan State rusher Ken Walker III with the No. 41 pick.

As for the addition of Walker, Carson noted that the Seahawks “draft a running back every year,” so the veteran is “used to” the added competition. The selection of Walker is significant in that it is the highest the Seahawks have drafted a running back since taking Penny with the No. 27 pick in 2018.

“Yeah, I mean, they draft a running back every year, so I’m used to it by now,” Carson remarked. “But he’s a good guy, man. He’s young- young and healthy- man. He’s got a lot of ability in him. Just the same way, like how Penny came in, a lot of pressure on him. But [he’s] just gotta go out there and do him. Don’t go out there and think too much. Don’t try to make the situation bigger than what it is, just go out there and play [his] game. So, sky’s the limit for him.

“Then, with Penny coming back, everybody know that’s been my bro since he got there, and he’s healthy and moving around good, too. So, it’s a good little stable. We got DeeJay [Dallas], you got T-Homes [Travis Homer]. You got a couple of the new guys. Of course, bringing in Noah Fant. We got a good little squad going, and it’s going to be exciting this year.”

Carroll on Carson: ‘He’s Been One of My Favorite Seahawks Ever’

Carroll revealed that the Seahawks were hoping Carson could be cleared to take the field but are still waiting for doctors to give the running back the green light. After the Seahawks minicamp, Carroll expressed concern about Carson’s future while noting the team had their “fingers crossed” that the running back would be able to play again.

“He’s concerned because he wants to play,” Carroll noted during a June 9 press conference. “He loves the game, and he’s a worker. He wants to work and push and all that and there’s some things that he was still a little bit restrained to do. So, he wasn’t quite ready to do everything at that time, and it’s just hard on him.

“Our guys love this game that they grow up playing and when they sense that there may be an end to it, it’s hard, it’s difficult, it’s real. And we’re going to love them through it and help them as much as possible, if that’s the case, like we do with everybody when it comes to the end of it. It’s inevitable, it’s coming, but it’s always too soon. So, we’re trying to fight that off and he knows that. He’s battling, he’s doing everything he can, and he wants to compete all the way to the last word and so he’s going for it.”



Carson Showed Fant Around Seattle Thanks to USAA Partnership

Carroll described Fant as the standout player of the Seahawks offseason so far, and Carson is already building a relationship with his new teammate. Through USAA, Carson took Fant on a tour of Seattle which included a stop at the legendary Pike Place Market.

“Like everybody knows, [Fant] moved and was traded here from Denver, so we partnered with USAA movers and just showing him around the city,” Carson explained. “Getting him used to everything, some of the key spots that’s out here.

“…Took him out to Pike Place, the market, let him catch the fish. It’s been a good little morning.”