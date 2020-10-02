Seahawks Make Final Decision on Jamal Adams & Give Chris Carson Update

The Seattle Seahawks will be without safety Jamal Adams along with linebacker Jordyn Brooks against the Dolphins in Week 4. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed both players will be out during his weekly show on Seattle’s KIRO 97.3.

There are also likely to be plenty of players on the injury report whose status will be unknown until just before kickoff against the Dolphins. The good news is Carroll sounded optimistic that starting running back Chris Carson could play on Sunday after sustaining a knee injury against the Cowboys.

“Carroll with a few injury updates in his weekly @KIRORadio. Pete Carroll Show this morning: Says LB Jordyn Brooks (knee) and S Jamal Adams (groin) won’t make it Sunday Much better update for RB Chris Carson (knee), who ‘had an excellent week’ and bounced right back,” ESPN 710 Seattle’s Stacy Rost tweeted.

While it sounds like Carson is trending towards playing, Carlos Hyde would likely get the start for the Seahawks if he ends up being a late scratch. Travis Homer would also receive an uptick in snaps if Carson does not play against the Dolphins.

The Seahawks Will Be Without 2 Additional Starters on Defense

Adams is battling a groin injury he sustained late in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys. Carroll indicated throughout the week that it was unlikely Adams would play against the Dolphins. Overall, the Seahawks received positive reports on injuries throughout the week but Brooks and Adams’ absence is significant to an already depleted defense.

“The initial reports we have back from the MRIs and the tests and all that is that none of the guys that got banged up got banged up seriously where it’s going to take a long time,” Carroll explained at his weekly press conference, per Seahawks.com. “We’re going to have to go through the week and see how it goes, but no surgeries or any of that kind of stuff upcoming at this point. So we might have dodged a bullet a little bit in that. It’s going to be get back on Wednesday, see where guys are, see what they can handle… It’s just going to take us all week long to figure it out. But we’re really pleased with the reports that came back that there was nothing serious that’s going to be like guys are out for a long time and you have to think about IRing them and stuff like that. That did not happen.”

The Seahawks could also be without starting corner Quinton Dunbar for the second straight week. Seattle already lost Bruce Irvin and Marquise Blair for the rest of the season following injuries suffered in Week 2. Things got worse the following week after several key Seahawks also sustained injuries including Adams and Brooks.

Adams on Groin Injury: ‘Next Time I Do Hit the Field It’s Going to Be On & Rocking’

Adams reflected on his injury during an interview on Nate Burelson’s 17 Weeks podcast. The Seahawks safety admitted to initially feeling “really down” about the injury but now sees it as a “bump in the road.”

“Not too for sure on this week due to a nagging little injury that I came up with,” Adams explained, via ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “Bit it’s part of the game, man. I was really down about [Monday] and obviously, with the new trade going on I wanted everything to go perfect. But it’s a bump in the road. I’ll be back soon. Next time I do hit the field it’s going to be on and rocking.”

