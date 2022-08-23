Seahawks Could Land Quarterback with ‘Star Upside’

The Seattle Seahawks may not have a long-term answer at quarterback heading into the 2022 season, but if things go south under center, then general manager John Schneider could draft a QB for the future next year.

Luke Easterling with Draft Wire gave his latest two-round 2023 NFL mock draft heading into the college football season. With Will Anderson Jr. and Jalen Carter going with the first two picks. the Seahawks had their pick of any quarterback with the third overall pick, opting to go with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

“The Seahawks don’t have a starting-caliber quarterback on their roster after trading away Russell Wilson, and finding one will be their top priority next offseason,” Easterling said. “Stroud has all the tools to be this year’s top prospect, and the upside to be a star at the next level.”

Easterling also had the Seahawks taking Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. in the first round with one of the picks they acquired in the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos. The team’s second-round picks were Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah and and Maryland wide receiver Dontay Demus Jr..

The Seahawks have been linked to numerous quarterbacks in recent mock drafts, from Alabama’s Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to the young and unproven Anthony Richardson out of Florida.

C.J. Stroud is the Next Great Ohio State QB

Expectations are sky-high for Stroud after his first season as the starting quarterback for Ohio State. Given his background and his level of play from 2021, it’s easy to see why.

Coming out of Rancho Cucamonga High School in California, Stroud was a top-50 recruit and the second-ranked pro-style quarterback in the class of 2020. The talented quarterback had plenty of offers from FBS programs, and even took visits at Georgia and Michigan before ultimately deciding to play for the Buckeyes.

After spending his first season sitting behind Justin Fields, Stroud took over the starting job under center as a redshirt freshman. Despite his youth and inexperience, Stroud tore it up and had one of the best seasons of any quarterback in the country, completing almost 72 percent of his passes for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

Stroud has already racked up a ton of accolades despite only playing one season of college football. Along with being a Heisman Trophy finalist, Stroud was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, and Quarterback of the Year.

With great size at 6’3″ and 218 pounds, a strong arm, and the ability to quickly get a handle on a high-powered offense, Stroud is understandably one of the top QB prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft if he decides to declare. The Seahawks will likely need a quarterback next year, and if the 2022 season unravels, then they could land a blue-chip prospect like Stroud.

Who Will be Seattle’s 2022 Starter at QB?

If the Seahawks want to land a top QB prospect like Stroud, they’re going to at least have to wait a year. Until then, it’s going to be either Drew Lock or Geno Smith taking over under center in 2022.

At the moment, Smith is the early favorite to be the starter after starting the team’s first two preseason games. Lock was supposed to start the second game against the Chicago Bears, but the QB battle took a dramatic turn when the former second-round pick tested positive for COVID-19 almost immediately after being named that week’s starter.

Lock is back at practice in time for the preseason finale, and while head coach Pete Carroll hasn’t revealed who will start against the Dallas Cowboys, he did let reporters know that Lock will play a lot in the game.

Unless something drastic happens and Lock tears it up against the Cowboys, it’s looking likely that Smith will be taking over as the starting quarterback, at least to start the 2022 season.