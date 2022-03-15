Star WR Tyler Lockett’s Workout With Free Agent QB Sparks Seahawks Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks continue to be mentioned as a possible landing spot for Colin Kaepernick as he attempts to make an NFL comeback. Star Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett went viral for working out with Kaepernick then later took to Twitter to campaign for a team to sign the quarterback. It just so happens his own franchise has a massive hole at the position.

“Yessir!! That man Kap is ready!!” Lockett said retweeting a March 15, 2022 message from Kaepernick.

Kaepernick praised Lockett noting it “felt great being out there with you.” The quarterback also promised to post the full workout session with Lockett.

“Great work today @tdlockett12,” Kaepernick tweeted. “It felt great being out there with you. Thanks for everyone who tapped in via stream with us . The full video of the workout will be posted tomorrow. Looking forward to doing it again! Who else is working? I’ll pull up.”

Here’s a look at a clip from the workout that has Seahawks fans buzzing.

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett running routes with Colin Kaepernick 👀 (🎥 IG: @Kaepernick7) pic.twitter.com/RnvbIACWu2 — Mohammed Al-Azadi (@_twinmohammed) March 14, 2022

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Seahawks!

Will the Seahawks Consider Signing Kaepernick?

Colin Kaepernick currently live on IG with Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett training 👀 pic.twitter.com/DpcDGpQ2lP — Mohammed Al-Azadi (@_twinmohammed) March 14, 2022

The workout happened days after Kaepernick campaigned on social media for receivers to work out with as he attempts a comeback. Lockett quickly volunteered and one day later the workout happened.

The Seahawks were one of the only teams to give Kaepernick a 2017 workout, and Seattle head coach Pete Carroll has publicly campaigned for the quarterback to land a job. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar believes a Kaepernick signing cannot be ruled out given the team’s current quarterback depth chart.

“The Seahawks brought Kaepernick in for a visit in May 2017 before signing Austin Davis, then scheduled a second meeting with Kaepernick in April 2018 that was ultimately canceled,” Dugar detailed on March 14. “Carroll after that 2017 visit implied that Seattle didn’t pursue a deal with Kaepernick because it already had a starting quarterback in Wilson. Carroll has never clarified why the 2018 workout was canceled but he did send a staffer to Kaepernick’s 2019 workout in Georgia and later reviewed footage of the session. Carroll in June 2020 implied that Seattle no longer had interest in Kaepernick because it liked what it had in Smith.

“Lockett working out with Kaepernick may not mean anything to Seattle’s front office, but it’s still early in free agency and it would be unwise to rule anything out considering the Seahawks’ repeated interest in Kaepernick.”

Carroll on Kaepernick: ‘I Regret That We Weren’t the One’ to Sign QB

Yessir!! That man Kap is ready!! https://t.co/GRZBaqWEC0 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 15, 2022

There was initially some buzz the Seahawks could add another star quarterback like Deshaun Watson, but all signs point to the Texans QB1 being traded to the Saints, Panthers or Browns. Kaepernick last played an NFL game during the 2016 season posting 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. The quarterback added 468 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

There should obviously being some concerns about Kaepernick’s long layoff of playing football. The Seahawks are not exactly in a position to rule out anything given their current quarterback options of Drew Lock and Jacob Eason. It will be worth watching to see if Carroll pushes for another Kaepernick workout.

“I regret that we weren’t the one way back when that just did it just to do it, even though I thought that it wasn’t the right fit necessarily for us at the time,” Carroll said of Kaepernick in June 2020, per The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta. “The reason it wasn’t the right fit is because I held him in such a high regard I didn’t see him as a backup quarterback and I didn’t want to put him in that situation with Russ. It just didn’t feel like it would fit right.”