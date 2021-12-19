Contract Projections Revealed for Seahawks’ Duane Brown & Quandre Diggs

The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of questions to answer regarding the status of their upcoming free agents after the 2021 season. Some vital players will be entering free agency for the 2022 season and it will be important to see how they perform in these last few weeks to get a full evaluation of them and their contract value. Duane Brown and Quandre Diggs are some of the notable players that the team will want to keep their eye on.

All Aboard the Duane Train

Brown is in his 14th season in the NFL, his fifth with the Seahawks. He will be 37 years old next season and will be looking to work out a significant contract after failing to solidify a contract extension before the 2021 campaign began. He is a valuable piece to the offensive line in Seattle, however, his play has only reflected an average to below-average return on investment this year. So far this season, he’s averaging a 73.3 offensive grade according to Pro Football Focus, a mark that ties him for the 11th worst mark of his career, earning the same grade in his 2009 season with the Houston Texans. Brown is several years younger than the Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who has entered his age 40 campaign. He is a comparable player in age and skill, however, Whitworth is currently averaging an 84 offensive grade on the season, due to his stellar pass-blocking ability, according to Pro Football Focus.

Entering this season, Brown was coming off a season averaging an 87.8 offensive grade, the second-highest mark of his career. While he did play adamantly early and in the middle of the season, his play has averaged out as of late, leading to the lower overall offensive grade on the year. This may be due to mounting injuries, as he has been fighting through groin and hip injuries. On the Seahawks’ latest injury report on Friday, December 18th, Brown was a NIR – Resting Veteran for practice. He has carried this designation since Week 12 of this season, dating back to the November 29th game against the Washington Football Team. Brown is currently on a three-year contract extension that he signed before the 2018 season with $16 million guaranteed, amounting to around $34.5 million overall. According to Pro Football Focus, his market looks to be around a two-year contract worth about $20 million. They predict this agreement to be worth $10 million per year, with around $14.5 million guaranteed. Brown is still a serviceable starting tackle when healthy, even if he’s in the twilight of his career.

Digging for a New Deal

Diggs has arguably been the Seahawks’ most valuable defensive player so far this season. While Bobby Wagner has been the best defensive player on this defense, Diggs has solidified a significant role in the defense, especially following Jamal Adams injury. He leads the team with four interceptions on the season with six passes defended. He hasn’t missed a game this season and his last significant injury was back in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.

The high football IQ combined with natural recognition and instincts from Diggs has been important to a surging Seahawks defense. He is a reliable starter who has been playing some of his best football as of late. He ranks sixth in overall defensive grade on the team at 66.9, according to Pro Football Focus. Diggs is playing his best on rushing defensive snaps, ranking at 72.3 on the season so far. He last signed a three-year contract worth $18.6 million. With teams focusing on defense as the league’s offensive powers grow stronger, Diggs looks to be in line for a bigger payday. Pro Football Focus has Diggs projected to agree to another three-year deal, this time worth around $24 million.

If You Love Someone Let Them Go

While keeping these vital players gives the Seahawks reliable service on both sides of the ball, it looks like the Seahawks could possibly be headed towards looking at a new future, based on their current record of 5-8. As Brown gets ready to head off into the sunset, this can give more opportunities to younger prospects such as Stone Forsythe. The team could also save $11.5 million in cap space by not resigning Brown.

With Diggs playing well in Ken Norton Jr.’s defensive schemes, it is possible to let him go with little backlash. Adams is currently injured, however, once he returns from injury he can hold down the safety position and be the anchor for the run defense, a role that Diggs also thrives in. If the Seahawks decide that sticking it through with Adams is the better option, despite others mocking the Adams trade, the Seahawks can focus on developing other defensive back prospects or look for a better safety in pass coverage. Not re-signing Diggs would also free up $5.5 million in cap space.