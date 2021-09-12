How to Watch Washington Football Team Without Cable

Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team look to improve upon their 7-9 mark last season.

In 2021, Washington games will be televised on Fox (10 games), CBS (3 games), NBC (1 game), ESPN (1 game) or NFL Network (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Washington Football Team game online:

If You're in the Washington Football Team Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered "in-market" for everyone in the United States

Washington Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL RedZone (“Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Washington game with a subscription to FuboTV's "Starter" package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the "Sports Plus" add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Washington games live on the FuboTV app

If you can't watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature

Washington Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: None

You can watch a live stream of every Washington game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels).

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Washington games live on the Hulu app

If you can't watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage

Washington Channels Included: Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network (Fox and NBC are only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL RedZone (in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of most Washington games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV's "Sling Orange + Blue" channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you'll need to add the "Sports Extra" add-on.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Washington games live on the Sling TV app

If you can't watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Washington Channels Included: Fox, ESPN, NFL Network (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of most Washington games (no CBS or NBC) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels).

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Washington games live on the Vidgo app

Washington Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: None

You can watch most Washington games (no NFL Network) with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle

Note that the free trial isn't advertised as such, but your "due today" amount will be $0 when signing up.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Washington games live on the DirecTV Stream app

If you can't watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel ("Premium" plan).

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If You're out of the Washington Football Team Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn't available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Washington games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app

Note that this is different from "DirecTV Stream," which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn't offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it's worth mentioning here since it's the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States.

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Washington games live on the DirecTV app

If You're in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Washington games live on the DAZN app

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Washington Football Team 2021 Season Preview

Washington made the playoffs with a losing record in 2020, but it was knocked out in the Wild Card round. WFT’s 7-9 mark was good enough to eke out a divisional win in a very weak NFC East division, but another losing season won’t cut it for Rivera and company.

With last year’s heroic starter Alex Smith retiring, this could very well be veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s last stand. Washington added Fitzmagic this offseason, and whether the bearded veteran can improve an offense that ranked 30th overall in the NFL last year, averaging 317.3 yards and 20.9 points a game, remains to be seen.

“We looked at him as a guy that, ‘Okay, if we get all the pieces in place, can he manage and help develop and grow?’ ” Rivera said about Fitzpatrick, per The Washington Post.

“A lot like what Alex [Smith] did for us when he was on the field. Not only did he manage and help develop players, when we needed him to, he made plays for us. That’s what we’re looking for from Ryan — a guy that can manage, control, and help share some of his wisdom, some of his insight with our younger guys and help develop the team. And at the same time make big plays. And if it continues and things go well, who’s to say it doesn’t happen again next year?”

The Football Team had one of the best defenses in football last year despite a tepid offense, however. WFT allowed just 304.6 yards a game, which ranked second in the league, and the 20.6 points they surrendered per game was fourth-best in the NFL. Led by last year‘s defensive rookie of the year Chase Young, the Football Team had 47 sacks, 7.5 of which belonged to Young, who is ready to pounce in Year 2.

If Fitzpatrick can take care of the ball and put up more points this season than the team did in 2020, Washington could surprise some people.

Here’s a look at WTF’s 2021 schedule. All times are Eastern Standard: