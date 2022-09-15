Proposed Trade Sends Seahawks Quarterback to NFC Foe

The Seattle Seahawks may have found their QB1 in Geno Smith despite plenty of skepticism about the veteran’s viability as a starting signal-caller. With the Dallas Cowboys need at quarterback following Dak Prescott’s injury, could the team make a call to inquire about Drew Lock’s status?

The Seahawks continue to remain high on Lock’s potential but the quarterback is on the final year of his $7 million rookie contract. If Seattle is committed to Smith for the remainder of the 2022 season, the Seahawks could listen to trade offers to at least get something in return for Lock given his upcoming free agency. Prior to the season, the Seahawks signed veteran Sean Mannion who would step into the QB2 role under this scenario.

Given Lock’s inability to win the starting quarterback competition, it is hard to imagine the former Broncos starter has a lot of trade value. Seattle would likely only be able to command a future day-three pick from Dallas, despite the team’s need at quarterback. What may be more appealing is the Seahawks attempting to land a Cowboys defender such as former second-round pick Trysten Hill or pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr., who only played 16% of the snaps in Week 1.

Would the Seahawks Be Willing to Trade Lock?

Smith impressed the Seahawks throughout the quarterback competition and this carried over to the veteran leading Seattle to an upset victory over Denver. Heading into Week 1, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll left the door open for Lock being able to unseat Smith for the QB1 spot during the season. Seattle is likely unwilling to trade the quarterback just months after acquiring him the blockbuster Russell Wilson deal.

Smith’s performance against the Broncos was impressive, but it does not solidify his starting quarterback status for the rest of the season. The veteran Seattle signal-caller will need to display consistency to keep a firm grip on the job.

The Cowboys Have Downplayed QB Trade Rumors

Despite the Seahawks’ offseason PR campaign for Lock, the case for him as a viable NFL starting quarterback is lacking. Yet, Dallas has their franchise quarterback in Prescott but the jury is still out on whether Cooper Rush can be the team’s long-term fit at QB2.

Lock is 8-13 in his 21 starts throwing for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions while completing 59.3% of his passes during his first three NFL seasons. The veteran would help fill a temporary void for the Cowboys in Prescott’s absence and potentially emerge as a solid backup quarterback moving forward if Dallas could entice Seattle to make a trade. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has downplayed the idea of making a trade but could change his tune if Rush struggles in his expanded opportunity.

“The people that are ready to play quarterback for us are the ones that played all preseason: Cooper Rush and [Will] Grier,” Jones explained during a September 13 interview on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ,” “They had a real competition. Grier got slowed there right at the end with a hamstring issue, but he should be through that now. So, we’ve gotten a lot of good snaps for those guys, both in our practice sessions as well as all the preseason games for the most part.

“Those guys know the offense well, have had a lot of reps in it and consequently give us our best shot. It’s unlikely since we don’t have any potential trade pending — not pending, but in the mill — it’s unlikely that you’d have a veteran quarterback that could get back in here and be ready to play as well as those guys can play, even if you thought you might have a talent advantage.”

Chances are the Seahawks will take the year to slowly develop Lock in their system, potentially opening up another quarterback competition in 2023 if he re-signs with Seattle. The Cowboys also appear poised to stick with Rush until Prescott gets back at full strength.