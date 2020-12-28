‘Snacks’ Harrison Breaks Silence on Future With the Seahawks

The ball is in the Seattle Seahawks’ court as defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison confirmed on Twitter that he wants to be released from the team. Prior to the Seahawks’ win over the Rams, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that Harrison has asked to be released from the team after he was made inactive in Week 16.

“Seahawks DT Damon “Snacks” Harrison asked for his release after learning he’d be inactive today against the Rams, and the team plans to grant it next week, per sources,” Pelissero explained on Twitter. “Seattle loves Snacks and hopes he has a change of heart, but seems his mind is made up. He’d go on waivers.”

Harrison responded to fans’ reacting to the report by confirming “it’s time to move on.” It remains to be seen if the Seahawks will indeed release Harrison, or if the team will give it a bit more time hoping the defensive lineman has a change of heart.

“Didn’t want to but it’s time to,” Harrison tweeted. “I came here to help and I’ve done that and now it’s time to move on. I came back this year to play and that’s all I want. Team is back healthy and playing really well..it’s my time to head out. Still all love and respect for the hawks!”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

‘Snacks’ on Seahawks: ‘Nobody Is Doing Me Wrong’

Despite being frustrated about not playing against the Rams, Harrison refused to blame the Seahawks for the situation. Harrison instead praised Seattle for their willingness to play young players adding “nobody is doing me wrong.”

“Nobody is doing me wrong lol the team is investing in their future as they should,” Harrison added on Twitter. “Winning and preparing for the future at the same time is rare. If you know me you know I find meaning in EVERYTHING. I was supposed to be here for the time I was here for a lot of reasons.”

It appears Harrison dropped on the depth chart with the return of defensive tackle Bryan Mone. It is unclear if Harrison being inactive was matchup-specific or a potential sign of things to come if he remains with the team.

‘Snacks’ Had 6 Tackles vs. Jets in Week 14

Harrison is just two weeks removed from his best performance since arriving in Seattle. He posted six tackles and a forced fumble against the Jets in Week 14. Harrison started his Seahawks tenure on the practice squad as he worked his way back into football shape. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll praised Harrison’s transformation after his performance against the Jets.

“This was his best game and he’s been steadily improving,” Carroll said, per Sports Illustrated. “The big man that he is, there’s a lot to be said about conditioning and being ready to play the game and he’s been working real hard at it. He’s a pleasant addition and it was great to see him make a couple plays.”

READ NEXT: DK Metcalf Throws Shade at Eagles With Epic Tweet