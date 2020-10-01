‘Snacks’ Harrison Talks Seahawks Visit: Report

After rumors the Seahawks would visit this week with Damon “Snacks” Harrison, it appears the defensive tackle will not meet with Seattle until after their upcoming matchup with the Dolphins. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that Harrison is undergoing COVID-19 protocol in anticipation of a visit with the Seahawks next week.

“Free agent DT Damon Harrison tells me this morning he is going into the CoVID protocol into and over the weekend, so he can presumably be clear for a scheduled visit with the Seahawks actually not until next week,” Anderson noted on Twitter. “So the actual visit is *not this week.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported Harrison would meet with the Seahawks prior to Week 4. Schefter added the Seahawks face competition from at least three teams with the Bears, Packers and Bengals also showing an interest in Harrison.

The Seahawks Added 2 Players With Upside to Their Practice Squad

As the Seahawks continue to talk with Harrison, the team made additional roster moves as Seattle has been hit particularly hard with injuries to start the season. The Seahawks signed safety Damrious Randall along with linebacker Tim Williams and both players will start their Seattle tenure on the practice squad. Randall spent the last two seasons as a starting safety for the Browns, while Williams played with both the Ravens and Packers.

The defense has been hit particularly hard with Bruce Irvin and Marquise Blair both sustaining season-ending injuries against the Patriots in Week 2. The team is also dealing with injuries to a number of key players including Jamal Adams, Quinton Dunbar and Jordyn Brooks. Seattle has found themselves in a shootout in each of their three games with the team leaning heavily on their offense to win. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted the defense still has a lot of work to do.

“I really think that overall, just the lack of time working out on the field and missing the offseason and all of that really seems to have affected the defense more so,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “I think also the lack of opportunity to play full speed football in camp, which is a real benefit as you’re developing your game, that being absent, there’s a factor there. So I think the offenses are taking advantage of it a little bit, and they’re just they’ve started faster. In our case, we have not balanced out running and passing as much as we normally do, but it’s because we’ve been so effective throwing the football we’ve gone with it.”

Pete Carroll: ‘Snacks Has Been a Big-Timer for a Long Time’

Carroll has praised Harrison throughout his career calling the defensive tackle a “big-timer” back in 2018. Harrison was initially on the fence about playing this season so the big question is how many meaningful snaps the defensive tackle will be ready to play if he does sign with the Seahawks.

“‘Snacks’ has been a big-timer for a long time,” Carroll told the Detroit Free Press in 2018. “We caught him back in the Jets days when he kind of was unheralded and he kind of came to the surface as a playmaker. And of course he went to the Giants and he carries his own there. He’s a good football player, big presence. Really good in the run game, disruptive in pass rush, too, so it’s a great get for them.”

