Former Seahawks RB Posts 1-Word Message After Signing With Rival

The Seattle Seahawks are undergoing a major roster shakeup ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Under new head coach Mike Macdonald, the Seahawks said goodbye to numerous players in free agency, including running back DeeJay Dallas.

Dallas, the Seahawks fourth-round pick from the 2020 NFL draft, left to join the team’s NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals. After agreeing to a three-year, $8.25 million contract with incentives up to $10.5 million, Dallas posted a brief message on Instagram.

“Metamorphosis 🦋,” he posted.

The Miami alum started two games his rookie season in place of an injured Chris Carson, however, those turned out to be his only two starts during his tenure in Seattle. In four years, Dallas recorded 112 rushing attempts for 468 yards and four touchdowns. He also registered 61 receptions for 396 yards and one score.

With Kenneth Walker as the team’s No. 1 running back and the addition of Zach Charbonnet in the 2023 NFL draft, Dallas fell further down the depth chart.

However, it’s unlikely Arizona signed Dallas for his offensive contributions. SI’s Corbin K. Smith wrote, “While the hard-running Dallas didn’t get many opportunities to impress out of the backfield in the run game, however, he developed into a solid return specialist for the Seahawks.

“Last season, he finished in the top-10 in the NFL in kick return yardage (440) and yards per return (25.9) while also ranking in the top-10 in yards per punt return (10.6), receiving an All-Pro vote for his efforts at the end of the season.”

DeeJay Dallas Penned a Goodbye Message to Seattle



Five days after the news broke he was heading to the Cardinals, Dallas sent a goodbye message to the 12s.

“Preciate these last 4 years Seattle,” the 25-year-old wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Thankful for all the friends/family I’ve made in the PNW over past couple of years. Excited for the future. I’ll be around #BirdGang 🌵.”

Speaking to reporters after inking his new deal, Dallas couldn’t wipe the smile off his face. Considering he already lived in Arizona during the offseason, the move felt like returning home for the veteran.

“It’s exciting. I kind of wanted this” Dallas said when asked about joining his former team’s rival. “You could tell it was a place that really on the up and up… so it’s kinda the right fit me for me.”

As for returning home, “Oh man, it’s perfect,” Dallas said. “I’ve got a baby on the way. So, everything, the stars just kind of aligned.”

Seahawks News: Seattle Is Set at Running Back in 2024

While the Seahawks are undergoing a major overhaul on defense, the offense is keeping the bulk of its starting players. Heading into the 2024 NFL season, Walker and Charbonnet look to remain the team’s lead backs, while Kenny McIntosh looks to make an impact.

McIntosh, Seattle’s seventh-round pick of the 2023 NFL draft, spent the bulk of the year on injured reserve. The Georgia alum was taken out after hurting his knee during the Seahawks’ mock game last August. While former head coach Pete Carroll was jacked up to see what McIntosh could do, Macdonald’s plan for the sophomore player is not yet clear.