New Mock Draft Sends Seahawks Second-Round Quarterback

ith the Seattle Seahawks possessing needs at multiple positions and Russell Wilson still in his prime at 33 years old, not many draft experts have Seattle targeting quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

But the Seahawks drafting a quarterback doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibilities either for USA Today’s Tim Weaver.

In his Seahawks 2022 NFL Mock Draft 5.0, Weaver proposes a scenario where the Seahawks select Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder at No. 41 overall in the second round.

“Ridder (6-foot-4, 216 pounds) racked up over 10,000 passing yards and 87 touchdowns as a four-year starter for the Bearcats,” Weaver wrote. “While he’s considered inconsistent, Ridder does has experience, arm talent and mobility to spare. His aggressive instincts can be built on over time.”

In this proposed scenario, Weaver sees Ridder developing his instincts as Seattle’s backup quarterback.

“While he’s unlikely to unseat Wilson, he could take Smith’s place as Seattle’s QB2.”

Desmond Ridder Compared to Alex Smith

As is the case with quite a few quarterbacks in the 2022 draft class, there is a wide range of opinions on Ridder’s NFL potential. In fact, of all the signal callers in the class, Ridder might be the most polarizing.

Bleacher Report ranks Ridder as the 17th-best player and the only quarterback worthy of a first-round grade in the 2022 draft class. Based on that ranking, the Seahawks would be fortunate if Ridder lasts until the 41st selection.

But ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay has Ridder ranked as the 47th-best overall player and the No. 5 quarterback in the class.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein compared Ridder to three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Alex Smith.

“Four-year starter and four-year winner whose hard work at his craft altered his standing from good college quarterback to early-round draft pick,” Zierlein wrote. “There is nothing special about Ridder’s size or arm talent, but his improved confidence and field command has really helped him mature at the position.

“He plays in rhythm and operates with consistently repeatable footwork and mechanics. He’s intelligent and processes quickly, which should help him find where the football needs to go regardless of passing scheme. Getting the ball to NFL targets accurately and safely, however, is not a given.

“Despite favorable mechanics, his accuracy and ball placement need work, and he doesn’t have the arm strength or release quickness to consistently survive off-target throws against pro coverage. He can run but is more of a pocket passer who can win with his legs than a true dual-threat quarterback.”

Smith won 99 games as an NFL starting quarterback and posted a .688 win percentage during his final decade in the league. But he often was considered only a “game manager” and not a quarterback who could win on his own.

Quarterback Geno Smith Is a Free Agent

Other mock drafts this month have the Seahawks drafting a quarterback but in the first round after acquiring a first-round selection by trading Wilson. But Weaver ranked Wilson as the league’s No. 6 quarterback and doesn’t seem bought into the hype that the Seahawks and Wilson are headed for a divorce.

Weaver views drafting Ridder as a replacement for Geno Smith, who is a free agent this offseason.

Smith has spent the last two seasons in Seattle on one-year contracts. He started three games in 2021, going 1-2 with five touchdowns and an interception while averaging 7.4 yards per pass.

The 31-year-old quarterback hasn’t started more than three games in a season since 2014. He is 13-21 as an NFL starter in his career.