DK Metcalf Fires Back at ‘Lil Boy’ Shannon Sharpe

DK Metcalf fumbled late in the fourth quarter of an injury-riddled game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers, drawing criticism from Hall of Fame tight end-turned-analyst Shannon Sharpe. Now Metcalf has fired back with some strong words.

The back-and-forth started with Sharpe wondering what Metcalf was thinking. He asked why the receiver was trying to play hero football in that situation. Metcalf responded with “Stop questioning me lil boy.” However, the interaction did not end with this tweet. Sharpe brought his career resume into the discussion.

Stop questioning me lil boy 😂 https://t.co/mPLCou2WSX — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) October 18, 2021

“Nothing to question. That was ‘DUMB A**’ play and your pride won’t let you admit it. ‘You’ can’t question anything I’ve done. Pray your resume will be as complete as mine, PRAY. Enjoy the rest of your day,” Sharpe tweeted on October 18.

Sharpe played from 1990 until 2003, primarily with the Denver Broncos. He caught 815 passes for 10,060 yards and 62 touchdowns while earning eight trips to the Pro Bowl and winning three Super Bowls. He was named First-Team All-Pro four times and to the All-1990s team.

The Fumble Occurred With Seconds Remaining in Regulation

Madness on this play.@Seahawks get into field goal range with seconds left. 📺: #SEAvsPIT on NBC

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/xKD5WbIfKH — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2021

The play that sparked the back-and-forth took place with the Seahawks trying to set up a game-tying field goal. Quarterback Geno Smith took the snap from the 35-yard line and threw a pass to Metcalf. The receiver caught the ball on the 26-yard line, but he did not go out of bounds. He moved back inside and tried to gain extra yards.

The maneuver did not play out in Metcalf’s favor. Cornerback James Pierre punched out the football and forced a fumble. Fellow receiver Freddie Swain dove in and recovered the ball, but he and the entire offense had to sprint to the line of scrimmage and spike the ball for the final field goal attempt.

The clock showed all zeros after Smith spiked the football, but the officials decided to review the play. They determined that there were three seconds remaining, which gave Seattle another opportunity to set up Jason Myers for the game-tying field goal. He nailed the 43-yard attempt and sent the game to overtime, where the Seahawks lost after a Smith fumble set up Chris Boswell for the game-winning field goal.

Metcalf’s Career Is Off to a Strong Start

While the former Ole Miss receiver has drawn criticism from head Pete Carroll regarding early-season penalties, he has become an important part of the offense. Metcalf has consistently provided big plays for the offense while scoring 22 touchdowns.

Metcalf entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, and he immediately produced. He caught 58 of the 100 passes thrown in his direction for 900 yards and seven touchdowns. He then returned to the starting lineup in 2020 and turned in a career year. Metcalf improved his catch rate to 64.3% and set career-highs in receptions (83), yards (1,303), and touchdowns (10).

Metcalf started the season slowly while Tyler Lockett became the focal point of the offense in games against the Colts and Titans, but he is on pace for a career season in catches and touchdowns thanks to the addition of a regular-season game. He has 31 receptions for 441 yards and five touchdowns through six weeks. If he maintains this pace through all 17 weeks, he will potentially secure 87 receptions for 1,249 yards and 14 touchdowns.

