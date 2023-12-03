DK Metcalf’s Girlfriend Normani Posts Message During Loss to Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks‘ 41-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football was a heartbreaker, especially since the offense played so well.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and Co. started off with a bang on their opening drive. Facing a third-and-8, Smith threw a dart between two defenders to connect with wide receiver DK Metcalf, who ran into the end zone for a 73-yard touchdown.

While Metcalf’s girlfriend, Normani Kordei Hamilton, who’s known by her first name, wasn’t at AT&T Stadium for the primetime showdown, she posted a rare message of support on her Instagram Stories. The “Motivation” singer, who has 7.1 million followers on the social media app, shared a video of Metcalf’s score and wrote, “Yahhhhhhhhhhhh.”

Normani, 27, and Metcalf, 25 confirmed they were an item after attending fellow Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett’s wedding in July. The former Fifth Harmony singer shared a photo of Metcalf giving her a kiss on the cheek and the picture quickly went viral.

The couple has kept their relationship incredibly private ever since. Neither Metcalf nor Normani have posted any photos together on their respective social media pages.

Normani shares first photo with boyfriend and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. 💕 pic.twitter.com/czFx9dVqRb — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 16, 2023

According to People, the couple first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted having dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California in June 2022.

Unlike Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, this singer and NFL star prefer to stay under the radar. If Normani has attended Metcalf’s games this season, she’s successfully avoided the cameras.

DK Metcalf Sent a Message in Sign Language After His First TD of the Game

Perhaps, Metcalf knew Normani was watching because he went off against the Cowboys. Entering Week 13 with a total of three touchdowns on the season, he doubled that number in Dallas. He finished the night catching 6-of-8 targets for 134 yards and three scores.

The veteran’s first touchdown of the night, however, definitely turned some heads. ESPN reported, “According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Metcalf reached a top speed of 22.23 mph on the play, the fastest speed by a ball carrier since Week 2 of the 2020 season (Raheem Mostert, 23.09 mph).”

After running into the end zone, Metcalf sent a strong message in sign language. While some viewers understood the message, others wanted to know what he said. Metcalf signed “Standing on business” to his opponents in Dallas.

This isn’t the first time Metcalf has used sign language to celebrate on the field. After scoring against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11, Metcalf signed, “44, my son,” — a message to Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who wears the No. 44 jersey.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf takes sign language classes on off days so he can talk trash to opposing players without getting flagged 💀 After scoring on Rams' CB Ahkello Witherspoon Sunday, Metcalf signed "#44, my son" pic.twitter.com/VhrZwjMW5X — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 22, 2023

In an interview with Rich Eisen in October, Metcalf explained that he started taking ASL language classes on his “off days” because he keeps getting flagged for trash-talking opponents.

“I gotta plan my s***-talking now,” Metcalf said, which made Eisen laugh out loud.

The Seahawks Face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14

Despite losing their third straight game, Metcalf was proud of how the offense performed. Speaking to reporters after the defeat, “Yeah, we finally started executing. We were moving the ball down the field and we scored in the red zone. I think that’s one positive takeaway we can take from this game.”

At 6-6, Seattle’s postseason hopes are dwindling. Next up, the Seahawks have a re-match against the San Francisco 49ers, a division rival that destroyed them 31-13 on Thanksgiving Day.

Metcalf believes Seattle can get back in the win column if they more complimentary football. While the offense was on fire against the Cowboys, the defense was abysmal. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Co. scored on eight of its nine possessions. Dallas tallied 410 offensive yards and completed 33 first downs.

“We played games where the offense has done well and the defense hasn’t. (One’s where) the defense has had our back and the offense hasn’t done so well,” Metcalf said. “We just have to play a complete game as a team to where we’re hitting on all phases. The offense is executing, the defense getting stops, and special teams is running. So, once we do that I think we’re going to be a great team.”