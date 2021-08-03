DK Metcalf Sets Stage for Season With Simple & Bold Statement

The Seattle Seahawks are currently taking part in training camp in advance of the 2021-22 NFL season. Defending a 12-4 record and a division win is a priority, and wide receiver DK Metcalf is ready to do his part. He just let reporters know that he is “hungrier” as he prepares for the season.

The third-year receiver made the comment to Gregg Bell of “The News Tribune” following the fifth practice of training camp. The reporter asked what has changed for Metcalf as he enters his third season, specifically referencing the addition of offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. However, the receiver simply reiterated that he is “still hungrier” before providing further comments.

“We are still trying to put the ball in the end zone and Shane is getting the ball to his play makers,” Metcalf told Bell. He added that his goal is to always be better than the previous season, which would be a high bar to leap over.

Metcalf Set a Record During the 2020 NFL Season

The former Ole Miss standout started his career in solid fashion with 58 catches, 900 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. However, he drastically improved during his sophomore campaign while partnering with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Metcalf caught 83 passes and reached the end zone 10 times as the Seahawks took back control of the NFC West. He also set a franchise receiving record with 1,303 yards, topping Steve Largent’s mark (1,287 yards) from the 1985 season.

Metcalf is now the only receiver in team history to reach 1,300 yards, but he could top this number yet again. The dynamic receiver made it clear to reporters that his goal is to keep improving as he continues to work with Wilson, Tyler Lockett, and the other members of the Seahawks offense.

Metcalf Pursued His Goal of Bettering Himself in California

Simply saying that he is hungrier doesn’t ensure that Metcalf will continue to set records with the Seahawks and help the team lock up double-digit wins. He has to put in the work and continue building chemistry with his quarterback.

Metcalf pursued this goal over the offseason by heading down to San Diego for the second consecutive year. He spent time at Wilson’s house along with wide receiver Freddie Swain, tight end Will Dissly, and tight end Gerald Everett. The group worked on drills and learned more about each other during the training sessions. Metcalf also explained to “The News Tribune” that the time in California provided a different look at Wilson.

“It’s showing more than just on the field,” Metcalf said. “Everyone just gets to see Russ in the locker room or in the facility. But we got to spend some time at his house and out at dinner. It just showed a different side to the other players and the younger players that people really hadn’t gotten to see yet.”

There is no clear answer about whether these extra sessions will translate to more success on the field once the regular season begins and the Seahawks head to Indianapolis for the season-opening game against the Colts. However, Metcalf just let everyone know that he will remain dialed in and ready to perform on the biggest stage.

