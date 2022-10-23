Seahawks Give Update on DK Metcalf’s Injury Scare

The only negative during the Seattle Seahawks’ dominant win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 was the injury to DK Metcalf. The star playmaker was carted off at the end of the first quarter with a knee injury and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed that the early results from the X-rays “showed nothing,” but Metcalf will undergo further testing in Seattle.

“He came down on his knee in an odd way,” Carroll explained during his October 23, 2022 postgame press conference. “X-rays showed nothing there, but we’re going to have take him back and get him tested and checked out with MRIs and all that stuff to make sure. So, we’ll have to wait and see. Can’t tell you, sorry.”

Here is a look at the play where Metcalf is believed to have sustained the knee injury.

Bad News Seattle fans. NFL WR DK Metcalf gets carted off with knee injury IN game vs chargers pic.twitter.com/uHOymWCxIf — Fierce  (@FierceIndepend1) October 23, 2022

The Seahawks Have Faith in Goodwin ‘If DK’s Gonna Take a Little Bit’

Carroll was pressed for more details on Metcalf’s injury, but the coach indicated the team knows very little about the severity of the wideout’s knee. Metcalf will undergo an MRI when the team returns to Seattle after the X-rays did not reveal a serious injury.

Carroll admitted that Metcalf could be forced to miss time. The Seahawks coach indicated that the team has faith in Marquise Goodwin’s ability to step up, “if DK’s gonna take a little bit to get back.”

“Well, he did something to his knee,” Carroll added. “His knee wasn’t feeling right, and he had landed funny. That’s kind of all I know about it right now. I’m thrilled that there was nothing on the X-rays. We had one test, and we gotta get another test when we get back that the MRI thing will show.”

Metcalf Is ‘Smiling & in Good Spirits’

Seahawks safety Ryan Neal indicated that Metcalf remains in good spirits and believes the injury does not appear to be serious. Seattle host the Giants next on October 30 in an NFC showdown.

“Ryan Neal said DK Metcalf told him in the locker room at halftime, ‘I’m alright,'” ESPN’s Brady Henderson tweeted. “Said Metcalf was smiling and in good spirits. ‘That’s a good sign for anybody.’”