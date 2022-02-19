Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Reveals New Athletic Goal

F

ormer second-round pick DK Metcalf isn’t moving too fast this offseason. The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver posted a picture of himself in a walking boot on Feb. 14 following foot surgery to remove a screw from a previous procedure.

But in the not-so-distance future, Metcalf will return not only to the football field but perhaps begin running on a track. Metcalf shared with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks on Feb. 18 his aspirations for competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“I’m tryna to go to the Olympics,” said Metcalf.

“I’m in a boot right now, so I can’t do to much, but next year, I’m gonna start back training for it every offseason. Training for the 100-meter or the 60-meter, whichever one I decide to do. And then in 2024, you will see me again.”

The Blazing Speed of DK Metcalf

Speed has been the subject of discussion around the three-year wide receiver ever since he ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

Metcalf posted the third-fastest 40-yard dash time among wide receivers at the 2019 combine. The two wideouts faster were Andy Isabella and Parris Campbell, both of whom were measured at the combine to be least 20 pounds lighter and three inches shorter than Metcalf.

👀DK Metcalf👀 Height: 6’ 3 and 3/8”

Weight: 228

Body Fat: 1.6%

Bench Press Reps: 27

40-Yard Dash: 4.33 Seconds

Usually, Metcalf makes huge plays on offense with his speed, but one of the biggest highlights of his career came in the form of a tackle.

During a game in Oct. 2020, quarterback Russell Wilson threw an interception against Arizona Cardinals defensive back Budda Baker. It appeared as though Baker had a clear path to a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown, but Metcalf used his blazing speed to make the tackle.

DK Metcalf just ROBBED Budda Baker of a 100 YARD PICK 6

NFL Next Gen Stats reported Metcalf reached 22.6 miles per hour while chasing down Baker, who himself ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the 2017 NFL Combine.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, DK Metcalf reached a max speed of 22.64 MPH while running down Budda Baker on Baker's interception. The only higher max speed by any player who made a tackle this season was by his defensive teammate Shaquill Griffin, who hit 22.75 MPH in Week 3.

Clearly, Metcalf appears to have the speed to be an Olympic track athlete.

Multi-Sport Athletes in the NFL

Having the speed is one thing, but having the time to excel in the NFL and compete in the Olympics is another story.

Bob Hayes is the best example of an NFL player experiencing success in the Olympics. He won gold in the 100-meters at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and then played 11 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys from 1965-75.

But Hayes didn’t run in the Olympics while in the NFL, which is something Metcalf is presumably trying to do.

NFL running back Herschel Walker competed in the Olympics while still in the league, but his 1992 Olympic event was bobsledding. Nate Ebner is another example of an NFL player who made an Olympic appearance while still in the league, playing rugby in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

To compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics, Metcalf would also have to win qualifiers to earn a spot on the US Olympic team. The training required to do that will have to take place during the NFL offseason when players are typically resting and rehabbing for the next football season.

The timing of Metcalf declaring his Olympic dream is also interesting when considering the wide receiver is entering a contract year with the Seahawks. As cool as is it that the 25-year-old wants to showcase his speed to the world, it’s worth wondering if his focus on two sports rather than just football will impact his contract negotiations with the Seahawks.

Metcalf has one year remaining on the four-year, $4.59 million rookie deal he signed in 2019.