Seahawks Give Strong Reactions to ‘Terrible Play’ From DK Metcalf

DK Metcalf atoned for his fumble against the Dallas Cowboys by catching the game-winning touchdown for the Seattle Seahawks. After the game, Pete Carroll praised Metcalf overall calling him “rock solid” but was critical of the error the receiver made calling it a “terrible play.”

“It’s a terrible play, it really is because he has a touchdown just finish it off, and he started celebrating too early,” Carroll stated in his post-game press conference. “We celebrate in the paint is what we talk about. This is something we talk about all the time, and so it really hurt that we weren’t able to execute there. The fact that he came back, of course, he did. He is such a great competitor. He is not going to let something like that hold him down. He’s pissed just like everybody else, but he bounced right back. There he was available for the game-winner and made the play.”

Metcalf had a potential 63-yard touchdown catch before slowing down and celebrating too early. Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs poked the ball out to turn the would-be touchdown into a fumble. The receiver received his redemption by catching the game-winner, but Carroll did not hesitate to use the experience as a teachable moment. Metcalf finished with four receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. It was Tyler Lockett that stole the show with nine catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson to Metcalf: ‘Listen, You’re Going to Have to Make a Play Down the Road’

Wilson reflected on the play after the game and detailed his conversation with Metcalf on the sideline. The Seahawks quarterback referred to Metcalf as his “little brother.”

“I talked to him afterwards and told him, ‘Listen, you’re going to have to make a play down the road. So, get back in, get focused again. Let’s revamp, things happen,'” Wilson explained in his post-game press conference. “There’s no excuse for it. He knows that. He wants to be the best in the world. The good thing about him, you know about him, is he’ll never do it again. He’ll be ready for the next opportunity that comes to him.”

Wilson Thinks of Metcalf as His ‘Little Brother’

Wilson described his approach as trying to “speak life” into what could have been a frustrating situation. The Seahawks quarterback did not sound surprised that Metcalf was able to rebound and make the game-winning catch.

“He’s like a little brother to me, we’re so close,” Wilson added. “I told him, ‘Listen, another opportunity, when it comes your way, you’re going to make the play.’ Just speaking life into it just knowing that something great is going to happen. Sure enough, he makes the game-winning touchdown which worked out for us.”

Metcalf’s error will be just a small blip on the radar thanks to the Seahawks’ ability to secure a victory against the Cowboys. From the sounds of things, it seems unlikely that Metcalf will have any more celebrations before reaching the endzone.

