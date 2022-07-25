Seahawks Part with Pro Bowler in ‘Blockbuster’ Trade Proposal

Trade rumors have surrounded the Seattle Seahawks throughout the offseason, especially after trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Without their star quarterback, the Seahawks could consider a rebuild by trading off star players for long-term assets if the 2022 season starts off poorly.

Maurice Moton with Bleacher Report gave out his suggestions for blockbuster trade ideas around the NFL, including one with Seahawks superstar wide receiver DK Metcalf. Moton suggested that the Seahawks trade Metcalf to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for first- and second-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“With head coach Matt Rhule likely on the hot seat after back-to-back five-win seasons, the Carolina Panthers should go all in for better results in 2022,” Moton said. “Despite a questionable quarterback situation, Carolina’s offense could put some fear into defenses with a healthy Christian McCaffrey in the backfield and Metcalf on the perimeter.”

If the Seahawks really do want to blow it up and rebuild their roster, then they could get plenty of draft capital by trading the 24-year-old star receiver.

Latest Buzz Surrounding DK Metcalf

Metcalf continues to be in the middle of trade rumors since the Seahawks have yet to sign the former second-round pick to a long-term contract extension. He’s on the final year of his contract and set to make only around $4 million in 2022, but he’s looking to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL after a red-hot start to his NFL career.

It’s unclear with Metcalf will report to training camp after he was absent from mandatory minicamp as his agent negotiates with the team to work on an extension. His absence generated a lot of speculation, but head coach Pete Carroll was still optimistic at the time that a deal would get done.

“These are crucial weeks to get something done and we’ll see what happens and hope that we can work something out,” Carroll told reporters at minicamp. “[We’ve] really intend to get that done.”

NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport provided a key update the week of training camp, noting that the Seahawks have shut down any trade offers surrounding Metcalf. Not only that, but the team has been hard at work trying to put together a contract extension that Metcalf will agree to in order to keep him in Seattle for the coming years.

A contract extension could be coming any day for Metcalf, but until a deal is finally agreed to, the Seahawks star will continue to be linked to teams in trade rumors, even as training camps around the league kick off.

Other Seahawks Trade Rumors

While speculation has been swirling around Metcalf’s future in Seattle, there have been exponentially more trade rumors surrounding the Seahawks’ quarterback position.

With Baker Mayfield now with the Carolina Panthers, the top quarterback option linked to the Seahawks has been San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The Seahawks have been the top projected landing spot for the 30-year-old quarterback, but offseason shoulder surgery and a hefty final year of his contract have made it hard for the 49ers to find a trade partner.

Garoppolo has reportedly been given permission to seek a trade after being cleared to resume throwing, so his trade market could finally heat up in the coming weeks.

Outside of Garoppolo, few quarterback trade options remain. Former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew has been a logical target as the backup with the Philadelphia Eagles, but at least one Seahawks analyst has discouraged the team from making that move. Green Bay Packers backup Jordan Love could be an option, but very little is known about his potential availability in a trade.

If the Seahawks don’t make a move for another quarterback before Week 1, then Drew Lock or Geno Smith will be the starter heading into the 2022 season.