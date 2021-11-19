DK Metcalf Makes Bold Statement About ‘Mistakes’ & Ejection

DK Metcalf has made some strong comments about the start of the season. He fully acknowledged his altercations with defensive backs that have led to penalties, as well as an ejection, while saying that he needs “to grow up.”

The third-year Seattle Seahawks receiver made the comments on Thursday, November 18, while meeting with media members. Metcalf explained that opposing defensive backs try to get under his skin, as evidenced by games against the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers, and that this is a new challenge to overcome. Metcalf also proclaimed that he will fix his mistakes.

“Me and (Seahawks coach Pete Carroll) have talked like three times, I think I have had an outburst three times this year, so we have talked three times and the conversation has always gotten better,” Metcalf said, transcript courtesy of the Seahawks. “I’m a passionate player and I’m never going to back down from anything. He understands that, but at the same time, I’m starting to become a leader on this team, and I’ve got to grow up and continue to get better. I know that I’m still a work in progress. I don’t like to use my age as an excuse, but sometimes I forget that I’m 23 years old. I have to continue to grow each day and the mistakes are going to get fixed.”

An Incident Against Green Bay Led to an Ejection

The dynamic receiver started the season strong with 42 catches for 606 yards and eight touchdowns. This includes a game against the Rams where he racked up 98 yards and reached the end zone twice. However, he has also drawn three 15-yard penalties during the 3-6 start to the season, including one for taunting against the Colts.

The latest incident featured Metcalf getting into an altercation with two members of the Packers. He exchanged words with cornerback Chandon Sullivan and safety Henry Black before grabbing Black’s facemask. The incident continued with more arguments between players and Metcalf yanking on Eric Stokes’ facemask.

The referees ejected Metcalf from the game, ending his day with three catches for 26 yards. He headed to the locker room while the Seahawks lost 17-0 despite Russell Wilson’s return to the active lineup.

Metcalf’s Teammates Defended Him Following the Packers Game

Losing a member of the team due to an ejection is not an ideal situation, but the Seahawks showed full support for Metcalf. Wilson said that the receiver is “passionate” instead of “emotional” while head coach Pete Carroll said that he is anxious to see Metcalf back in action and showing off his work.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner also touched on the topic during his own media availability after trying to calm Metcalf down on the sideline. The perennial All-Pro explained that there are a lot of emotions in football and that certain people will have different approaches when trying to resolve a situation.

“This is a passionate game, a game played with a lot of emotions,” Wagner said. “Sometimes you need a person to kind of bring you back in… He’ll be ok. Sometimes you don’t want to listen to people that are older than you, and then they say the right trigger word to get you to listen. I know some words.”

Metcalf will have another opportunity to show that he can avoid further issues when the Seahawks return to action. They will host the Cardinals on Sunday, November 21, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

