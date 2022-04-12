New DK Metcalf Trade Proposal Could Set Seattle up for 1st-Round QB

The Seattle Seahawks could find themselves with a trade they just can’t pass up during the 2022 NFL draft.

According to Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton, the Seahawks should try to “execute” a trade with the New Orleans Saints as they’re the “perfect landing spot” for the 24-year-old receiver. In this trade proposal, the Seahawks would acquire the Saints’ 19th overall pick, 120th overall pick in this year’s draft and a 2023 second-round draft selection in exchange for Metcalf.

Acquiring that 19th overall pick could give the Seahawks the option of either selecting a quarterback with the ninth overall pick or their later first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

Wharton explains why Metcalf could be on the move despite both the Seahawks and the young receiver stressing their desire for a future together.

“Will the Seahawks extend him for $25 million per year if his stats regress with Drew Lock or Baker Mayfield throwing to him?” asks Wharton. “Metcalf might not even be interested in continuing with a franchise staring down a rebuild, especially if Pete Carroll decides to retire as he turns 71 this fall. Trading Metcalf now would be the best way to maximize their return for the star.”

Why Metcalf’s Exit From Seahawks May Be Inevitable

If Metcalf returns to the Seahawks for 2022, he’ll be a part of a rebuilding situation with quarterbacks who washed out of their original destinations — current projected starter Drew Lock or Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who continues to be involved in trade rumors with the Seahawks.

While that is a problem in itself, the bigger issue is the idea of paying Metcalf elite receiver type of money. The market has been set due to recent massive deals by Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders ($28 million annual salary) and Tyreek Hill with the Miami Dolphins ($30 million annual salary).

The Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs recently inked a contract extension that will pay him $26 million annually.

Metcalf is on the verge of entering the final year of his rookie deal. According to Spotrac, Metcalf’s market value is $24.2 million per season.

If the Seahawks are unable to agree to a new contract with their star receiver, trading him to a receiver-needy contender such as the Saints may be their best best towards selecting a franchise QB in the 2022 NFL draft.

Seahawks’ QB Options at No. 19 Pick

In the scenario where the Seahawks do acquire the No. 19 overall pick from the Saints, their QB options are extended to the likes of Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell. Neither of the aforementioned two quarterbacks are expected to be drafted until at least the middle-to-late first round with Ridder possibly going much later. Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral and Malik Willis are considered the top three quarterbacks entering the draft.

With no clear-cut No. 1 quarterback entering the draft, either Pickett, Corral or Willis could drop from their projected pick depending on how things turn out on draft day.

Regardless, acquiring the No. 19 pick gives the Seahawks another chance to draft a franchise quarterback in addition to selecting a position of need — cornerback or offensive tackle, for example — in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.