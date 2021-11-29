Seahawks Star DK Metcalf Makes Bold Prediction With Viral Tweet

The Seattle Seahawks may have been left for dead by many thanks to their 3-7 record, but the players have appeared confident heading into their Monday Night Football matchup against the Washington Football Team. DK Metcalf took to Twitter to express his confidence with a not-so-subtle message indicating the team will win the rest of their games.

“7 in a row,” Metcalf tweeted on November 26.

According to FiveThirtyEight, the Seahawks have just a 6% chance to make the playoffs as a result of their 3-7 record. That is not stopping Metcalf and other Seahawks players from being vocal about their belief that the team can turn around their season.

Wilson on the Rest of the Seahawks’ Season: ‘It’s Kinda Like March Madness’

Russell Wilson echoed Metcalf’s mentality comparing the rest of the season to March Madness for the Seahawks. Seattle is treating the end of 2021 as a single-elimination tournament, but it remains to be seen if it will help the team make a late run.

“Yeah, I mean, I don’t fear it [discussing going 7-0], that’s what it is,” Wilson explained during a November 26 press conference. “You gotta win one game at a time, but that’s gotta be your mentality and you know, it’s kind of a…you kind of have an early playoffs. It’s kinda like your March Madness, but you’re in late November, December time, in a way, you gotta win ’em. You know?

“And so, the guys who had the right mentality. The teams that have the right mentality with that approach, I think, that’s what it is. We don’t shy away from the conversation. I know we stay focused on one moment at a time, but it’s definitely a real, real thought process in our head. ‘Hey, listen, let’s go.’ So yeah, that’s definitely been a part of a conversation.”

Carroll on Quest to Go 7-0: ‘I Don’t Think It’s a Problem Thinking Ahead’

Seattle has remaining matchups against Washington, Detroit, Houston and Chicago which all could potentially be winnable games for the Seahawks if they can snap out of their funk. The Seahawks also have difficult remaining games against the 49ers, Rams, and Cardinals. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll noted that he had no problem with players discussing the idea of winning the next seven games.

“I don’t think it’s a problem thinking ahead in the sense that, you know, what you’d like to get done, but it does us no good unless we’re focused exactly on what’s right at hand,” Carroll said during his November 27 media session. “So, that’s something that we’ve been practicing for a long time, and I’m hoping that we’ll pull it off right now.

“Regardless of what our record was right now, we would want to win the next seven games and that doesn’t change at all, and I have no problem with that thought, because that’s how we think in general. But our focus needs to be right here. Obviously, we’ve got to go play a great football game against the team that’s on fire out there, and we’re gonna have to do it in all three phases to have a chance to get it done.”