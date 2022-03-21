Drew Lock Sends Strong Message to Seahawks

Drew Lock admitted that he was not promised anything from the Seattle Seahawks but emphasized that his sights are set on the QB1 job. During his introductory press conference, Lock promised to “work harder than anybody else in this building.”

“I’m going to come in, I’m going to work hard,” Lock told reporters on March 21. “I’m going to work harder than anybody else in this building, and I’m going to show it to these guys to try to gain their trust. Show them that I’m here to work and if you put a little faith in me, I have a very talented skillset that will help us win football games.”

Right now, Lock does not have much in the way of competition as the only other quarterback on the Seahawks roster is Jacob Eason. The Seahawks are hoping that a change of scenery can help Lock restart his NFL career. Lock struggled to take a firm grasp of the QB1 job during his three seasons in Denver.

The quarterback’s best stretch of games came his rookie season when he threw for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions while completing 64.1% of his passes during five starts in 2019.

Schneider on Lock: ‘He’s a Guy… the Media’s Beat Down’

Respect for what No. 3️⃣ means to Seattle.@DrewLock23 is ready to write his own story wearing No. 2️⃣. LIVE » https://t.co/r5kMo9oTdw pic.twitter.com/gGuf9weyXv — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 21, 2022

During their first public comments about the Russell Wilson trade, general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll indicated Lock would have an opportunity to compete for the starting quarterback gig. Keep in mind, this is the same duo that emphasized Wilson would not be traded just days before the blockbuster deal went down.

This is lying season around the NFL, but it is clear that the Seahawks view Lock as more than a throw-in from the trade. Schneider noted that the “media’s beat down” Lock to start his career but revealed that other teams tried to acquire the quarterback last season.

“We’ll continue to explore options, but we have a ton of faith in Drew,” Schneider noted during a March 16 press conference. “We’re excited about it. We’re excited about a change of scenery for him. I know a couple of my buddies that were trying to acquire him all last spring into the fall.

“So, he’s a guy that, in my opinion, the media’s beat down a little bit. So, we’re excited to get him into our culture with our coaching staff, and we’ll continue to look for guys to compete with him. As Pete has stated earlier, Geno [Smith] did a nice job for us. There’s a number of guys that are still available, and we’re going to continue to work through that.”



Lock on Starting QB Job: ‘Nothing Has Been Promised’

Let’s chill on the Drew Lock slander — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) March 18, 2022

Despite the Seahawks praising Lock, the quarterback admitted that he was not guaranteed a starting spot when he arrived in Seattle. Lock noted that he plans to work hard enough to earn an opportunity to compete.

“Nothing has been promised, as I would want,” Lock explained. “I’d want them to come in here and tell me I need to earn it. Tell me I need to come here and work. Tell me I need to come in and compete. I need to play well.

“There’s a lot of things that I need to do to show this organization that I should be the one taking those snaps, but right now nothing is promised. It’s just my job to come in and work extremely hard to compete for that starting job.”