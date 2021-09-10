Seahawks Duane Brown Reveals Frustration With Russell Wilson’s Comments

Seattle Seahawks star left tackle Duane Brown broke his silence after ending his “hold-in” touching on a wide range of topics including his uncertain future along with Russell Wilson’s offseason media tour. Brown admitted that he “hated to hear” Wilson’s comments criticizing the team’s protection, adding that sack totals are a “group effort” not just reflective of the offensive line.

“As an offensive lineman, you know, it’s something that I take pride in, is keeping my quarterback clean,” Brown told reporters. “So, you hated to hear it, but at the same time, a lot of that stuff [was] dated, his thoughts and feelings, dated from before I was here. He feels how he feels.

“So, it’s a group effort to not have sacks. It’s not just on us, you know what I mean? I think we’re all aware of that, but I’m the first person to go off whenever I see him get hit. So, he knows that and everyone knows that. Just trying to not make that a thing this year.”

Brown added that he was able to get clarity on the quarterback’s frustration after an offseason FaceTime chat. The star left tackle noted there was never any “bad blood” with Wilson.

“We talked, FaceTimed, I don’t want to talk too much about it,” Brown explained. “Obviously, we’re on good terms. There’s never been any beef or bad blood between me and him. He’s stood on the table for me since before I got here. So, it’s all good.”

Brown on Wilson’s Comments: ‘Obviously, There Was Some Stuff Said After the Super Bowl’

During several February postseason interviews, Wilson issued a series of complaints including his frustration with getting hit too much and wanting more involvement in personnel decisions. Brown noted that he knew he needed to talk to Wilson after hearing his comments.

“Oh yeah, of course I did,” Brown explained. “You guys saw what came out. I had to talk to him. No, we had a good conversation. Obviously, there was some stuff said after the Super Bowl, but we talked about it. It was a good talk.”

Brown was also asked if he ever thought the tension between Wilson and the Seahawks would lead to a breakup. The franchise left tackle admitted there was “a lot” going on this offseason but thought things would eventually work out between Wilson and the organization.

“I mean, it was a lot this offseason,” Brown noted. “I didn’t know what was going to happen. I didn’t think so, I didn’t think so based off of my time here. The relationship that he has with everyone. The way that I’ve seen them bond and communicate and work together. I didn’t think it was going to ever happen.”

Brown on His Future: ‘What We Came to Wasn’t Exactly What I Wanted’

Brown sat out the entire training camp as he campaigned for a long-term contract extension. The Seahawks agreed to restructure the final year of his deal, and Brown explained why he was willing to compromise to play Week 1 without an extension.

“I had my expectations for what I wanted, and they had in their minds what they thought they could get done,” Brown said. “What we came to wasn’t exactly what I wanted, but it’s okay, it’s a business. We came to a compromise. I’m happy about it. They’re happy about it. Now I’m ready to get to work.”