Seahawks Are a Landing Spot for Ex-Washington Starting QB, Says Analyst

Things did not work in Washington for Dwayne Haskins, but one analyst believes the Seattle Seahawks would be a perfect place for the quarterback to resurrect his career. Washington released Haskins prior to Week 17 and the quarterback will be a free agent unless he is claimed off waivers by a team. CBS Sports’ Jeff Kerr suggests the Seahawks add Haskins as a potential backup for Russell Wilson in 2021.

“General manager John Schneider has been known to take risks on players, signing Josh Gordon despite his history of substance abuse, and almost landing Antonio Brown despite all his baggage,” Kerr noted. “Haskins has his off-field issues, but that doesn’t seem to be an issue in Seattle if he’s willing to prove he deserves a second chance at a NFL career. Getting Haskins in Brian Schottenheimer’s offense with Dave Canales as the passing game coordinator could be the development Haskins needs in 2021. Having Wilson as a veteran mentor will certainly help steer Haskins in the right direction.”

Smith Is a Free Agent in 2021

Haskins’ potential makes him an intriguing option, but given the Seahawks already have their franchise quarterback it may not be worth the risk. The role of a backup quarterback is different than what is expected from a starter. Smith is a free agent in 2021, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has expressed confidence in the backup quarterback. The Seahawks have cycled through backups during Wilson’s tenure, but Smith became the rare quarterback to return for a second season.

“He’s such a talented player, and he understands our stuff, and he fits in so well,” Carroll noted in training camp, via Sports Illustrated. “He’s really all we’re looking for there at that spot. He’s really good at it. In the supporting role for Russ, they communicate beautifully, they really count on each other for the input and the experiences that they’ve had. Geno is just a consummate guy in that role he’s playing.”

Haskins on Being Released: ‘I Take Full Responsibility for Not Meeting the Standards of a NFL QB’

Washington moved on from Haskins in just his second NFL season. Haskins threw for 1,439 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 61.4 percent of his passes in his seven appearances this season. The former Washington quarterback was seen maskless at his girlfriend’s birthday party which proved to be the tipping point for the franchise opting to move on from Haskins.

“I take full responsibility for not meeting the standards of a NFL QB & will become a better man & player because of this experience,” Haskins noted on Twitter after his release, per ESPN.

Haskins was the No. 15 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, a move many have speculated was dictated by Washington owner Daniel Snyder. Washington head coach Ron Rivera explained in a statement that “it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways.”

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” Rivera said, via Pro Football Talk. “I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

