Embattled QB Considered a ‘Lock’ to Land With Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks could be looking at their new franchise quarterback.

According to a prediction by NFL Network’s Marc Sessler, the Seahawks are a “lock” to acquire Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick.

The Seahawks have been rumored as one of two potential destinations for Mayfield — the Carolina Panthers being the other — but they don’t appear in any hurry to acquire the disgruntled quarterback.

As reported by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson on Tuesday, April 26, the Seahawks are in no hurry to pull off a trade for Mayfield due to his $18.9 million cap hit and the belief that Cleveland is eager to move him.

“Spoke to a league source on Baker Mayfield. At this time, the Seahawks still don’t sound overly eager on dealing for the Browns quarterback &* his salary at that price in a situation where they feel Cleveland has to eventually move him. Still worth monitoring,” says Anderson.

How Mayfield Becomes Appealing for Seahawks

With the Seahawks holding the No. 9 pick and the No. 40 and No. 41 picks during the draft, they’ll have multiple opportunities at adding a potential franchise quarterback. If Seattle doesn’t find their guy, whether that be Malik Willis or Sam Howell, it’s hard to envision the Seahawks making a play for Mayfield.

However, if the Seahawks do miss out on their guy, and instead aim for a non-quarterback with their early selections, the idea of adding Mayfield with a later pick on Day 3 starts to gain steam.

The Seahawks currently feature Geno Smith, Drew Lock and Jacob Eason as their quarterbacks. Head coach Pete Carroll mentioned during the annual league meetings in late March how Seattle will aim to enter camp with four quarterbacks.

“I’m going to look at this thing very much like we did years ago and structure it so everybody gets a great shot at it as best we can,” Carroll said. “That’s what competition is all about. I’ve got to give them the opportunity by presenting it.”

“We are totally in that mentality that the fourth guy may be important to us,” Pete added. “We’re definitely still in the quarterback business.”

If the Seahawks fail in their pursuit to find a franchise quarterback through the 2022 NFL draft, there will be an added pressure to acquire a proven starter such as Mayfield for a later pick.

With head coach Pete Carroll — the oldest head coach in the NFL — entering his age-71 season, there is pressure to win as soon as possible. By acquiring Mayfield — who just led the Browns to a playoff win a year ago — you give the Seahawks an opportunity to win in the near future.

Seahawks Could Be Looking at Howell

A potential quarterback prospect the Seahawks could be looking at is none other than Howell.

The North Carolina alum is a little bit of an enigma with some analysts projecting him to be picked late in the first round and some believing he won’t be taken until the third round.

Former Seahawks QB and current 710 AM radio host Jake Heaps believes Howell would be a tremendous fit for the franchise.

Via Brent Stecker of Seattle Sports:

“One of the things that I’ve been impressed with him that I did not see in my time with him is how much of a gamer he actually is, how much he can get outside the pocket and create,” says Heaps. “And that’s an element that I know is mandatory for the Seattle Seahawks.

“They want to see guys that are gritty, that can make plays, can extend plays with their legs, and I think Sam Howell can fit that bill,” Heaps continues. “I don’t know if Sam Howell goes that high (in the draft) – maybe third round – but I do think that he could be an underrated quarterback that the Seattle Seahawks are definitely paying attention to.”

Howell’s dual-threat abilities are a little reminiscent of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. If Seattle can’t find their quarterback early on in the draft, Howell likely emerges as the best bet as a possible Day 2 selection.