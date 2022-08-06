Ex-Seahawks Pro Bowler Could Bolt for AFC Squad: Report

A former Seattle Seahawks Pro Bowler could soon join a new team.

According to a report from ESPN’s Rich Cimini on Saturday, August 6, ex-Seahawks offensive tackle Duane Brown is visiting the New York Jets. Not only is the veteran offensive tackle visiting the AFC squad, he will attend the team’s scrimmage game on Saturday night.

“Free-agent OT Duane Brown is visiting the #Jets and will attend the Green & White scrimmage tonight, per source,” said Cimini. “Brown is a former Pro Bowler who started every game last season for the #Seahawks Turns 37 on Aug. 30.”

Brown Remains Quality Tackle at Advanced Age

The 36-year-old Brown had spent the five seasons with the Seahawks, notching Pro Bowl bids during the 2017 and 2021 seasons with Seattle. He was also named a Second-Team All-Pro selection for the 2018 season.

During Brown’s tenure with the Seahawks, he only missed four games (all during the 2019 season). According to Pro Football Focus, Brown posted a 71.5 overall grade during the 2021 season, ranking 31st among all tackles with at least 500 snaps.

Despite his advanced age, Brown remains one of the better tackles in the league. During the previous season, Brown actually posted one of the better grades in the league, posting an 87.3 overall grade, ranking sixth among all tackles.

Brown has actually been considered a candidate to possibly return to the Seahawks due to their inexperience at both tackle positions. The Seahawks will enter the season with rookie first-round pick Charles Cross slotted at left tackle and the second-year Jake Curhan as the starting right tackle. Curhan only has five career starts to his name.

Why Brown Likely Won’t Return With Seahawks

In fact, prior to the Seahawks drafting Cross in April, the veteran left tackle had opened up on his desire to return to Seattle on a one-year deal back in January. Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times wrote back in February about how the Seahawks’ plan was to “run it back” with Brown.

“But after Brown played all 17 games in 2021 and bounced back to perform well in the second half of the season, I think Seattle’s plan now is to re-sign Brown, especially with the team appearing in full ‘run it back’ mode,” says Condotta.

Condotta then stressed how Brown’s healthy season last year could attract interest in the free agency market — which the Jets are currently showing right now — and how he could be signed at an affordable rate based upon PFF’s market value of Brown.

“Interestingly, Pro Football Focus rated Brown as Seattle’s best available free agent, 32nd overall and third among offensive tackles, assessing his value at two years, $20 million and $14.5 million guaranteed,” says Condotta.

“That he stayed healthy last year might reassure teams, and if Brown hits free agency he definitely will have some suitors,” Condotta continued. “Some have speculated the Bengals might make a run at him in an attempt to quickly fix an offensive line that stuck out like a sore thumb during the team’s Super Bowl run.”

Considering the Seahawks have shown little interest in bringing back Brown, it’s probably safe to assume the veteran will latch on with the Jets — or another team — before the 2022 regular season starts.