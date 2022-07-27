Seahawks Leaving ‘Door Open’ on Return of Ex-Pro Bowler: Report

A former Seattle Seahawks veteran could make his return to the team for the 2022 season.

As Josina Anderson of CBS Sports also reports, the Seahawks are leaving the “door open” on a possible return for the free agent defensive end.

“Carlos Dunlap also told me he’s looking for the team with the right fit,” said Anderson. “He’s already met with the Panthers. He said Seahawks told him they’d like to leave the door open. Dunlap noted conversations heated w/ KC yesterday leading to his rapidly scheduled visit now.”

As initially reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday, July 27, Dunlap is visiting the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Free-agent defensive lineman Carlos Dunlap is visiting the Chiefs tonight, per source,” said Schefter.

Dunlap Remains Threat as Pass Rusher at Age 33

The 33-year-old Dunlap had spent the past two seasons with the Seahawks after he was traded by the Cincinnati Bengals midway through the 2020 season. In 25 appearances and eight starts with Seattle, Dunlap posted 48 tackles and 15 sacks. The Seahawks released Dunlap in March with one year left on his deal.

The former two-time Pro Bowler has also drawn interest from the Carolina Panthers after meeting with them earlier in the offseason, as The Athletic’s Joseph Person reports.

As Will Kunkel of Fox Charlotte reported on Monday, July 25, the Panthers’ interest in Dunlap is “very much alive.”

Although Dunlap isn’t the premier pass rusher he was earlier in his career, he remains a viable player deep into his 30’s. The 12-year veteran posted 8.5 sacks despite playing just 38 percent of the defensive snaps last season. In 481 snaps last season, Dunlap notched a sack once every 56.5 plays. By comparison, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett notched 16 sacks in 865 plays — a sack once every 54 plays.

In other words, the 33-year-old Dunlap still very much excels in a pass-rushing specialist role. According to Pro Football Focus, Dunlap posted a 72.1 defensive grade and a 68.5 pass-rushing grade last season, ranking 25th among all edge rushers with at least 400 snaps.

As Ben Levine of Pro Football Rumors also mentioned back in June, a reunion between Dunlap and the Seahawks was still on the table.

“It’s been relatively quiet for Dunlap since getting released by the Seahawks back in March,” said Levine. “A second reunion with Seattle was mentioned as a possibility, but we haven’t heard much on that front in months. The veteran also met with the Panthers earlier this month, but despite the two-day visit, Dunlap ended up leaving without a contract.”

With Dunlap drawing interest from multiple teams at the start of training camp, it should only be a matter of time before the veteran latches on before the start of the season.

Wright Retires After Signing One-Day Deal With Seahawks

K..J Wright is officially calling it a career.

The former Pro Bowler and Seahawks alum signed a one-day contract and retired with the franchise he spent 10 seasons with on Wednesday, July 27. Wright had previously indicated his interest in a return to the Seahawks after spending one season with the Las Vegas Raiders. However, Seattle did not offer Wright a contract entering training camp.

Wright made a name for himself as a key starter on the Seahawks’ “Legion of Boon” defense that won Super Bowl XLVIII. Wright led the Seahawks in tackles during the 2014 and 2015 seasons and played 144 games with 140 starts during the course of his Seattle tenure.

In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, the 33-year-old posted 941 tackles, 13.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and six interceptions.