‘Firework’ Trade Proposal Sees Seahawks Unload Star for New Starting QB

The Seattle Seahawks could acquire a new starting quarterback in an absolute blockbuster of a trade.

According to a list of “firework” trade ideas compiled by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, one of the scenarios sees the Seahawks trade disgruntled receiver DK Metcalf for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, a 2023 second-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick.

Knox explains how the Browns — quarterback questions aside — are loaded and could add further veteran depth to the receiver position by pairing Metcalf with Amari Cooper. Furthermore, Knox argues that the Seahawks could find a potential franchise quarterback in Mayfield shortly after trading Russell Wilson during the offseason.

“This is where Mayfield comes in,” says Knox. “The Oklahoma product played through a torn labrum last season but has shown glimpses of being a franchise signal-caller. He would, at a minimum, be an upgrade over Lock and Smith.

In this scenario, Seattle would get a one-year opportunity to see if Mayfield can be Wilson’s heir and some added draft capital to go up and get a quarterback in 2023 if he isn’t. Cleveland, meanwhile, would get a proven Pro Bowl-caliber receiver to pair with Cooper on the perimeter.”

Seahawks Optimistic Deal Will Get Done With Metcalf

The proposed deal makes some sense due to the Seahawks’ continued interest in Mayfield and Metcalf’s unhappiness with his current contract situation in Seattle. The 24-year-old receiver sat out during the team’s recent mandatory minicamp session back in June. However, head coach Pete Carroll remained optimistic the two sides could get a deal done.

“We’ve been through this for years, you know. And it’s a challenging time,” Carroll said back in June. “We’ve had so many high-profile guys that have gone through this process and how’s that worked out for us? We figured it out in time. And so (GM John Schneider) is on it and he’s as experienced as you can get at handling this stuff, and DK’s got great representation and DK is a heck of a kid.”

Meanwhile, the Seahawks continue to show “mutual interest” in a potential deal for the disgruntled Mayfield.

“The interest between the Seahawks and Mayfield is mutual, according to league sources,” reported Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. “The Carolina Panthers, after holding trade discussions during the draft regarding Mayfield that didn’t come close to a deal, are not regarded as likely of a destination as another potential trading partner: the Seattle Seahawks.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Draft Picks Make Potential Mayfield Trade Enticing for Seahawks

What really makes the deal enticing for the Seahawks outside of an upgrade at quarterback are the two draft picks in 2023. While acquiring Mayfield will certainly make Seattle a better team, they’re a fringe playoff contender at best. Stockpiling assets for next year’s draft would give the Seahawks three second-round picks and two third-round picks. That’s not even mentioning that Seattle holds two first-round picks following the Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos.

However, the Seahawks would be without one of the top young receivers in the game and would only be left with Tyler Lockett is a viable starting option at receiver. In other words, they would have to find a new Metcalf in next year’s draft class.

According to Spotrac, Metcalf’s market value is $22 million per season, which would make him the seventh highest-paid receiver in the game. For a rebuilding team like Seattle, they may not be willing to pay Metcalf that type of money. Secondly, Metcalf may not want to be a part of a rebuilding situation as he enters the prime of his career.

The “firework” trade idea is a reasonable one. However, it may not go through considering the Seahawks’ continued insistence on re-signing Metcalf combined with the Browns’ uncertain quarterback situation due to Deshaun Watson potentially facing a suspension.