Seahawks Name Surprising Favorite for Starting Quarterback Spot

Head coach Pete Carroll’s recent comments about the team’s quarterback competition is sure to be met with plenty of skepticism by Seattle Seahawks fans. Not only did the Seahawks not select a quarterback in the draft, but Carroll indicated that Geno Smith will enter training camp as the favorite to land the QB1 spot for next season. After passing on a quarterback the first two days (which would also happen day three), Carroll emphasized that Smith is “leading the charge” when it comes to the competition with Drew Lock and Jacob Eason.

“The [competition] is underway,” Carroll noted during an April 30, 2022 press conference. “Geno’s come in obviously ahead going in, because he’s had all the background with us. He’s been here for a number of years, and so he leads the charge right now, in command of our system as much as you know a guy could be. And you see Jake [Eason] had a year with us, so he’s doing his part. And meanwhile, we’re watching how Drew [Lock] comes along and he’s going. He’s busting his tail to catch up and be right with it.”

The challenge is the Seahawks struggled with Smith as the starter last season going just 1-2 while Russell Wilson was recovering from a hand injury. Seattle also lost against the Rams when Wilson was initially injured as Smith was unable to lead the team to a comeback victory. Smith still managed to put up solid numbers and avoided turnovers, a plus in Carroll’s system. The veteran quarterback threw for 702 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while completing 68.4% of his passes during his four appearances.

Carroll on Smith: ‘Last Year He Showed Some Terrific Stuff’

To be fair to Smith, the entire Seahawks team struggled last season, even with Wilson under center. Smith, Lock or whoever ends up as the Seahawks QB1 has a chance to be better in 2022 thanks to the emphasis Seattle has placed on improving the offensive line this offseason. Carroll expressed confidence in both Lock and Smith going into the next phase of offseason workouts.

“So, all of our guys we know are strong-arm throwers,” Carroll added. “[With] these guys, we will not lack in our potential of the throw game, the style of things that we can do. And we’ve been able to see Drew in great depth, we’ve seen everything. We went all the way back to all those college days and everything else. Every throw he’s ever thrown to show us what he’s capable of doing. So, we’re fitting it together. It’s going to be a really strong, competitive room and we’re going to be smart.

“Geno knows what he’s doing. He knows the game, he’s a seasoned veteran. When he got his chance to get going last year he showed some terrific stuff. And so, we know the system can fit and work, so we’re really off to a very good start.”

Carroll on QB Rumors: ‘We’re Really Happy With the Guys We’ve Got’

Despite plenty of rumors connecting the Seahawks to disgruntled Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, the team has held firm in keeping their quarterback depth chart the same. During an April 30 interview with NFL Network, Carroll stopped short of ruling out a potential future move but indicated the team planned to look towards Lock and Smith first.

“You know, we’re always competing, that’s all we know how to do around here,” Carroll said. “So, we’re always checking out everything that’s possible. Right now, we’re really excited about seeing these guys for the first time, and we’ll see what happens in the time to come. But we’re always competing, we’re always looking.”

“…Nothing’s going to have to change that quick, no. We’re really happy with the guys we’ve got, to see them battle and we’ll see what happens. You never know what’s going on down the road. We’re always looking.”