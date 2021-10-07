Seahawks Reveal Rare Winning Jersey & Uniform Combo vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks revealed the team will be wearing their action green jerseys and pants as they take on NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks will go with the color rush look for their matchup against the Rams, which has become somewhat of an annual Thursday Night Football tradition. It is one of the more polarizing uniform combinations among Seahawks fans, but there is good news even if you are not in favor of the bold choice.

The Seahawks are 4-0 when wearing the all action green uniforms, and Seattle is hoping to push that to a perfect 5-0 after Thursday night. Overall, the Seahawks are 7-0 when wearing the green jerseys, regardless of the accompanying pants.

Wilson: ‘Every Game You Play at Home Here in the Stadium, at Lumen, Is a Special, Chilling Moment’

Russell Wilson is looking forward to wearing the “lime green” uniforms and playing the team’s first primetime home game at full capacity since 2019. The quarterback gushed about Seattle’s sports community, including the 12s that show up both at home and on the road.

“Yeah, I think every game you play at home here in the stadium, at Lumen, is a special, chilling moment but to wear the lime green jerseys at home, whatever color we call them, lime green, but just wearing the green jerseys at home, wearing the feeling of Seattle and in this special community that we have,” Wilson noted on the Thursday Night Football matchup. “I think sports is really building the city up in such a special way.

“You see the Kraken, you see the Mariners, what the Mariners did. You see, what the Seattle Storm have done and just obviously the Seahawks, and it’s just a special, special community. The Sounders, it’s just very special sports community. And so our fans are the best in the world, and I think that people can’t argue [that], it’s a really special place, whether they’re home or away. And every game, we were going to, San Francisco, they’re the first ones there in the stands, early in pre-game warmups, I’m just getting my sweat on early out in the warmups. And I’m like, ‘Man, these fans are already here.’

“It’s a special thing to see, young kids and the fans that have been fans for a long time since 76, it’s a special thing. And I think that the blue and green runs deep, and it’s a special, special place.”

The Captains Help Choose the Seahawks Uniforms Each Week

Last season, Pete Carroll was asked for his thoughts about the action green look and the Seahawks coach noted he did not mind the bright combo. Carroll explained the captains generally decide on the uniforms each week.

“We really leave that [uniform choice] up to the players, the captains,” Carroll said during a November 2020 press conference. “They work with E.K. on that stuff, and they’ve been the ones that have really led the charge there. …I like it. I like our look. I like whenever we got the green on, it looks good.”