Former Highly Touted Seahawks QB Could Sign With NFC Rival: Report

A former Seattle Seahawks quarterback could be looking at his new home.

As noted by Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated, the Dallas Cowboys hosted former Seahawks backup Jacob Eason for a tryout.

“Jacob Eason, the former Washington Huskies standout who once upon a time considered a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft, who last year had a cup of coffee with the Seattle Seahawks, was in DFW for a workout,” writes Fisher.

Jacob Eason Previously Served as Seahawks’ Backup QB

Outside of Eason, the Cowboys also hosted former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins for a workout. If either quarterback is signed, they would compete with Will Grier — another former highly touted quarterback prospect — for the No. 3 quarterback job behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

The 25-year-old Eason has bounced around from team to team since entering the NFL as a fourth-round draft pick during the 2020 NFL Draft. The University of Washington alum spent the 2021 season as a backup to Russell Wilson and Geno Smith after he was claimed off waivers following Wilson’s hand injury.

As Fisher notes, Eason was released after competing in training camp with Smith and Drew Lock prior to the 2022 season.

“Eason, 25 and a Washington native, was part of the Seahawks quarterback competition a year ago at training camp,” writes Fisher. “But Geno Smith pulled away on his way to a revelation of a season in helping Seattle to the playoffs, and Drew Lock won the job as the No. 2 guy.”

Following his release, Eason then spent the remainder of the season on the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad and active roster and eventually ended the season on the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.

Jacob Eason Was Previously Former Highly Touted QB Prospect

Eason has seen sporadic playing time during his career, throwing just 10 pass attempts in two appearances through three seasons. However, he was once a highly touted prospect coming out of high school. In fact, Eason was a five-star recruit coming out of Lake Stevens High School in Washington in 2016. He was considered the second-best quarterback prospect and a top-five overall prospect in the class of 2016, according to 247 Sports.

Although Eason ended his career at Washington, he originally committed to the University of Georgia, spending his first two collegiate seasons with the Bulldogs. Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report previously detailed how prolific Eason was during his high school career.

“Still, Eason’s waffling caused some concerned for Georgia,” wrote Conway in December of 2015. “Eason is 247Sports’ fourth-ranked player overall and its top-rated quarterback, just ahead of Shea Patterson, so far. A natural pocket passer with good arm strength and accuracy, Eason threw for 102 touchdowns against 18 interceptions during his high school career, including a 43-6 ratio in 2015.”

However, Eason never came close to living up to his billing in college, starting just one full season with the Bulldogs after losing his starting job to Jake Fromm. Eason then started one season with the Huskies, throwing 23 touchdowns versus eight interceptions in a solid, but unspectacular season.

Eason will look to extend his career by hopefully signing a deal before training camp and competing for a backup job.