Multiple Seahawks Starters Surprisingly in Doubt vs. Cowboys

The Seattle Seahawks already lost two defensive starters for the rest of the season but the team could be without more key players against the Cowboys. Multiple Seahawks starters are listed with a questionable designation on the latest injury report heading into Sunday’s game against Dallas.

Defensive end Benson Mayowa and cornerback Quinton Dunbar are both listed as questionable against the Cowboys. Neiko Thorpe and Cedric Ogbuehi are also listed as questionable, while left tackle Duane Brown was not on the injury report after being held out of practice this week as a precautionary measure.

Mayowa missed multiple practices with a groin injury, and it would be a major blow to an already thin defensive line if he is not able to play against the Cowboys. Despite being a linebacker, Bruce Irvin played a key role in getting to the quarterback but had to have season-ending surgery. Rasheem Green was placed on injured reserve making him unavailable for at least the next three weeks.

Mayowa played in 90 percent of the snaps against the Patriots in Week 2 and is a critical part of the team’s defensive line. The good news is Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll sounded optimistic that Mayowa would be able to play noting he has “a chance.”

“Benson practiced today and did all right, so he looks like he’s got a chance,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “He’s questionable right now, but he’s coming back to us, so looks like he’s got a chance.”

Carroll on Dunbar’s Status: ‘Looks Like He’s Ready to Play’

Dunbar and Mayowa were surprising additions on the injury report this week as neither player appeared to get hurt against the Patriots. Given Carroll’s description, it appears promising for Dunbar to overcome a knee injury to suit up against the Cowboys as the Seahawks coach noted it “looks like he’s ready to play.”

“He didn’t practice much this week, but it looks like he’s ready to play,” Carroll added. “We wanted to make sure to give him as much rest time as possible.”

The Seahawks activated cornerback Ryan Neal from the practice squad to the active roster. Neal gives the Seahawks some insurance in case anything pops up with Dunbar prior to kickoff.

Green Was Placed on Injured Reserve: ‘We’re Expecting Him to Come Back to Us’

Green was initially expected to be okay after sustaining a neck injury against the Falcons in the season opener. Things took a turn as the defensive end was ruled out for Week 2 and placed on injured reserve just days later. Carroll indicated that the Seahawks are optimistic he will return in a few weeks.

“It’s just going to be a couple more weeks, so this was the right way to handle this,” Carroll noted. “We’re expecting him to come back to us. He’s just got to get through the process to make sure he can pass his tests. It’s going to be a couple weeks, we think, so this is going to work out okay in terms of putting him down, and he’ll be available to return.”

