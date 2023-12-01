Seahawks $70 Million Star Jamal Adams Slammed for ‘Classless’ Twitter Post

The Seattle Seahawks took a devastating 41-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football, and emotions are still running high for safety Jamal Adams.

The Cowboys took the lead with 4:40 left in the fourth quarter after tight end Jake Ferguson beat Adams’ coverage for a 14-yard touchdown. SNYtv reporter Connor Hughes shared a video of the score on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “Yikes.”

Adams, who signed a four-year $70 million contract with the Seahawks in 2021, took Hughes’ post personally. On Friday, December 1, he reposted the reporter’s video with a photo featuring Hughes’ partner and wrote, “Yikes” 🥴 #Prez.”

This is actually gross..#Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams is attacking a reporter's family because he shared a highlight of him getting beat for a TD by the #Cowboys This crosses a line – Connor didn't go after Adams in any kind of personal way or even said something overly… https://t.co/XCe1C9SG5P pic.twitter.com/1fc26UzHwW — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2023

Adams’ revenge post was immediately slammed on social media. One fan posted, “Don’t think I’ve ever seen a professional athlete take a shot at a sports reporter’s wife. Such a classless and cowardly move.” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt clapped back, “Connor is better in coverage than you are.”

One woman responded, “Nah that’s really lame to roast the appearance of someone’s partner… she didn’t say anything to you.. weak.” PFF’s Sam Monson posted, “This makes you look like an ass.”

Adams saw the criticism but held his ground. “Don’t start nothin won’t be nothin. #Prez,” he posted. The 28-year-old veteran added, “I ain’t doubling down on nothin. I stand 10 toes with it. Bro made a helluva adjustment on the ball last night and made a play. Salute. It’s the NFL. #Prez.”

UPDATE: Adams ultimately deleted the post featuring the reporter’s wife.

Things Got Chippy Between Jamal Adams & Jake Ferguson Before the Score

Jake Ferguson and Jamal Adams got into it 🍿 pic.twitter.com/STlIsY4Ehw — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) December 1, 2023



In the third quarter, Amazon Prime’s TV broadcast captured the tight end getting into Adams’ face. As for what sparked the chippy interaction, “I was just letting him know I got the first down. Talk all you want,” Ferguson said, as reported by SI.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters of Ferguson after the game, “He’s a little crazy but you have to be playing his position. He’s a big-time guy for us.”

Adams did not address reporters after the game, but Seahawks safety Julian Love lamented the team’s overall performance. “You know, I thought we played tough for four quarters,” Love told reporters. “We went back and forth. The offense was rolling. The defense was making some stops in key situations. Yeah, we had opportunities at the end on both sides of the ball and we didn’t finish it.”

Seahawks Defense Couldn’t Stop the Cowboys

Adams wasn’t alone in struggling against the Cowboys. The entire defense was abysmal. Seattle’s defense allowed Prescott and Co. to score on eight of its nine possessions. They allowed Dallas to tally 410 offensive yards and complete 33 first downs. Of course, penalties were killer.

Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams told reporters, “Overall, I feel like the penalties really screwed us this game. Over 200 yards (130 actually) in penalties is really tough to overcome. I don’t care how good of football you’re playing, if you give up over 200 yards in penalties, it’s going to be really hard to climb out of that.”