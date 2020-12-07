Jamal Adams Sends Strong Message to Russell Wilson

After the Seattle Seahawks’ disappointing loss, Jamal Adams wanted to make sure Russell Wilson knew he had his back. Adams took to Twitter to send Wilson a message of support as the quarterback drew a lot of criticism for the offense’s dismal performance against the Giants.

“Hold your head high #3, I got your back brotha! @DangeRussWilson,” Adams tweeted.

The Seahawks offense failed to score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, but the defense also struggled in the third quarter allowing the Giants to make large runs. Adams was supportive of Wilson but also admitted after the game that he was disappointed in the team’s outing. The star safety noted it was a particularly difficult result for him personally since it was against a New York team.

“Yeah, it stings,” Adams noted in his postgame press conference. “It stings. I’m pissed off. Yeah, obviously, coming from where I came from. A New York team, it just hits a little bit different for me, you know what I mean? But it’s not about me. Obviously, you know, we’re going to bounce back. We’re going to figure it out. We’re going to correct the mistakes, but it definitely stings. It definitely stings.”

Wilson on Loss to Giants: ‘It Starts With Me’

After the game, Wilson put a lot of the blame on his shoulders as the offense sputtered throughout the team’s loss. Wilson explained that improvement “starts with me” as the Seahawks head towards the stretch run of the season.

“I think that, we have had a couple guys go down, in and out, and so I think just, we just got to be better,” Wilson said, per Seahawks.com. “We got to be cleaner. It starts with me. You got to find ways to continue to get the ball to our guys and let them do their thing. And so I think just, I always start with me first because I think that’s, you got to look at yourself first, and I think for me, just trying to find a couple more drives here and there, that’s the reality.”

Adams on Seahawks Defense vs. Giants: ‘That’s Not Our Standard’

The Seahawks defense allowed 190 rushing yards to the Giants who averaged 6.1 yards per carry. A good portion of these yards were gained in the third quarter as the defense allowed multiple big runs. While many are focused on the Seahawks’ offensive struggles, Adams wants the defense to tighten up moving forward.

“That’s not our standard,” Adams noted, via Seahawks.com. “That’s not Seahawk football, that’s not Seahawk defense. We weren’t doing our job. When you don’t do your job on defense and they’re running the ball the way they were running it, efficient, you’re going to have a long day.”

The focus will be on Adams heading into Week 14 as the Seahawks take on his former team. Adams dismissed any talk about the Jets after the Seahawks’ surprising loss.

“I’m not worried about them, I’m worried about fixing these mistakes and getting better,” Adams explained, per Seahawks.com. “We’ll see them next Sunday.”

