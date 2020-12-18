Insider Gives Key Update on Jamal Adams’ Future With Seahawks

When the Seattle Seahawks traded for Jamal Adams, the haul sent to the New York Jets made it clear that the Pro Bowl safety was in their long-term plans. Adams still has one more year left on his deal after this season, but it sounds like the Seahawks want to change that over the offseason. The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar believes the Seahawks will sign Adams to an extension, and it could happen around the time NFL free agency begins.

“Oh they should extend him in like March or something,” Dugar noted in a Q and A session. “Get that out of the way quick. Jamal needs to be locked up for a long time. At the latest, he probably re-signs in August or something like that. Start of training camp, perhaps, so that his mind isn’t on the business side of things.”

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Seahawks Newsletter!

The Seahawks Gave Adams a Rare Game Ball After the Team’s Win vs. Jets

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has continuously praised Adams since he arrived in Seattle. Adams has emerged as the team’s best pass rusher, even if it is coming from a unique position. After Adams broke the NFL single-season record for sacks by a defensive back, Carroll awarded Adams a rare game ball, a football tradition that the Seahawks typically do not do.

“We don’t give game balls around here,” Carroll explained in his post-game press conference. “We just haven’t done that, we do other things, but we don’t do that. But today, with the record that Jamal Adams set with being the all-time ever sacker as a defensive back, it was just worthy of a game ball to commemorate it. What a fantastic football player. He is just an incredible player and, you know, he’s not done yet. He’s going to get some more numbers before the season’s over.”

Adams on Future With Seahawks: ‘The Plan Is to Retire Here’

Part of the reason Adams requested a trade was the inability to reach an agreement with the Jets on a long-term deal. Prior to the season, Adams made it known he wanted to “retire” with the Seahawks.

“The plan is to retire here,” Adams said in July, per Seahawks.com. “That is my plan. Obviously, those things handle themselves, all you have to do is go on the field and perform, do the right things on and off the field, and those things will take care of themselves. I’m very excited to be here, I know the rest of the guys are excited to have me, the coaching staff and everybody else, so we’ll worry about that when the time comes.”

The Seahawks are heading towards a pivotal offseason with a number of key players who will be free agents including Shaquill Griffin, Chris Carson and K.J. Wright. It will be interesting to see if the team addresses Adams’ future before the current group of free agents.

READ NEXT: DK Metcalf Throws Shade at Eagles With Epic Tweet