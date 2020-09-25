Jamal Adams Claps Back as Cowboys Throw Shade at Seahawks Star

Jamal Adams has been widely praised for his first two games with the Seattle Seahawks, but the safety has managed to enter the team’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a chip on his shoulder. During his weekly press conference, Adams noted he has heard some of the Cowboys players are questioning his coverage ability.

“I’ve seen a couple things, they said I struggle in coverage, so I can’t wait,” Adams noted, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “I got a little text from one of my buddies back home. He has the inside scoop on that. So, looking forward to it.”

Adams grew up just outside of Dallas in Lewisville, Texas so the Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup has extra significance. The safety declined to single out the individual players but noted the criticism gives him “just a little edge, a little chip on my shoulder” against the Cowboys.

“I can’t tell you that, man,” Adams added. “C’mon. I can’t give you the nuggets like that, man. I grew up with a couple guys who are still my brothers, best friends to this day. We talk every day, group messaging. What goes on in Dallas, it always comes back to me. I always find out the scoops. So just a little edge, a little chip on my shoulder to go out there and continue to do what I’m doing. Obviously, things happen. It’s part of the game. And hey, just looking forward to the matchup.”

Mike McCarthy on Cowboys’ Plan vs. Seahawks: ‘We Want to Score as Fast as We Can’

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy did not mince words about the team’s gameplan against the Seahawks. McCarthy dismissed the notion that the Cowboys will slow down their offense in an attempt to keep Russell Wilson off the field.

“We want to score as fast as we can, and as many times as we can as far as the start of the game and throughout the game,” McCarthy said, per Pro Football Talk. “…But when you get down in the fourth quarter, that’s part of the game management. Hopefully we’re in that same situation.”

McCarthy may not be altering their offensive plans, but the Cowboys coach indicated he has plenty of respect for Wilson. He began to grow familiar with Wilson while he was the Packers coach and the quarterback was leading Wisconsin to victories.

“At that time Russell was right down the road at the University of Wisconsin,” McCarthy explained, via USA Today. “I remember when John [Schneider] first saw him play and just fell in love with him. His ability to extend plays, but his background in baseball and his ability to torque a football, you could see that right away. I’ve always preferred the athletic quarterback as opposed to the pocket quarterback.”

Adams Criticized His Performance vs. Patriots

Adams does not lack for confidence, but the Seahawks safety was critical of his performance against the Patriots. The safety was beaten on a few plays by Julian Edelman, and Adams admitted he wants to clean things up heading into Week 3.

“I’m my biggest critic, I came out there and gave up some plays that I shouldn’t have, but that’s ok,” Adams noted, per Seahawks.com. “I’m still learning, and I’m ok with that. No one is perfect. We didn’t play our best ball as a team, but we came out victorious and that’s what matters most. We can always fix all the other things tomorrow, or Tuesday. The most important thing in this league is getting a win, and that’s so hard to do. I’m forever grateful for it.”

