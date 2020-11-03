Seahawks Reveal Jamal Adams’ Status vs. Bills for Week 9

After the Seattle Seahawks win over the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Pete Carroll had more good news on Jamal Adams. Carroll described Adams as “ready to go” but cited an illness as preventing the safety from getting enough practice time to play against the Niners.

“Had Jamal not gotten sick this week, he got something happening, I don’t know what it was, but he got the flu or something like that,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “He missed Wednesday and Thursday, because of it. We were hoping he could make it back this week, but he didn’t get a chance to practice enough. He’s ready to go. He’s ready to go, and we have to make it through; we’ll take it one day at a time next week. But, I got to tell you, he’s really excited and pumped up about it, as well as the rest of us, and we just want to get him back out there. He’s such an extraordinary individual. The competitiveness that he brings is going to be really fun to see on the field again.”

Adams has missed the last four games after suffering a groin injury at the end of the Seahawks’ Week 3 matchup against the Cowboys. Carroll previously indicated Adams would return in Week 8 after the bye, but the safety was only able to practice once before the team’s matchup against the 49ers.

Carroll Described Adams as Being on a ‘Pitch Count’

Carroll noted that the Seahawks would exercise caution with Adams adding that the safety will be on a “pitch count” during practices. Barring a setback, Adams is expected to return to the field this week against the Bills, but it is unclear if the “pitch count” will carry over to gameday.

“We’ll have a pitch count during Wednesday and Thursday, leading into Friday,” Carroll explained, per Seahawks.com. “We’ll take each day one day at a time to see how he responds. The next day is really important, the signals that he sends us the next day, and we’ll see what happens, with the intent—and I’m saying this because I know he’s excited and dying to get out to get playing—that you really don’t know you know until we get through it, but with a really high confidence that the process has been great. He’s had enough time and he feels good. So now we just need to monitor it through it in a really good way so that he feels comfortable one day to the next. That means we won’t overdo it any day, and we we might have to count plays in the game too, I don’t know that. But we’ll wait and evaluate all of that as we go through the week.”

Carlos Dunlap Is Expected to Make His Seahawks Debut vs. Bills

The Seahawks find themselves as narrow 2.5-point road favorites against the Bills, per OddsShark. Seattle is expecting even more reinforcements on defense as pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is projected to play against the Bills.

“He’ll be in the building, I think, tomorrow,” Carroll noted, via Seahawks.com. “So he’ll able to come by on the day off and check in. He’s been in communication with our guys, he’s studying and all that already. But the first time he’ll be able to physically arrive here where he can come in the building, I think is tomorrow. So that’s in preparation for Wednesday, he should be with us throughout the week. He will have had taken a week off, so it’s like he had his personal bye week and he’s ready to play again. And he’s been fit and all that, so we’re looking forward to him jumping right in, and he should be able to assimilate easily. He’s had some days to learn, and he’s been in communication with (defensive line coach Clint Hurtt) and all that, so we’ve been messaging back and forth, so everything’s going fine and that should work out just fine.”

