Jamal Adams & ‘Snacks’ Harrison Make Strong Statements After Win

The Seattle Seahawks were without Jamal Adams and new addition Damon “Snacks” Harrison but the two players were still locked into the Sunday Night Football matchup. Adams retweeted a statement from NBC Sports’ Tony Dungy where the legendary coach admitted he did not know “how the Seahawks are doing it but they remain undefeated.”

“C’mon Coach! You know how,” Adams noted on Twitter. “We’re prepared for these big moments. Whoever plays the best Situational football in this league, always wins. We’re on a mission! #ONEVISION. Salute you coach! ✊🏽”

Harrison was shown during the broadcast watching the game from one of the CenturyLink Field suites. There was some hope the defensive tackle would be active against the Vikings, but the Seahawks are easing him back into action after missing training camp along with the first month of the season.

“I know the 12s would’ve been rocking tonight!!!” Harrison explained on Twitter before the game. “Perfect night for some football!!! #Seahawks”

After the comeback win, Harrison jumped on the “Let Russ Cook” bandwagon.

“Let Russ coooooooook!!!! Ayeeeeeee,” Harrison tweeted.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Adams After the Seahawks Win: ‘Can’t Wait to Get Back Out There With the Guys’

The Seahawks head into their bye with a perfect 5-0 record and hope that Adams can return to the field in Week 7 against the Cardinals. Adams admitted he “can’t wait” to suit up again.

“Luv this team!” Adams said on Twitter after the Seahawks win. “More work to do! Can’t wait to get back out there with the guys! #Prez.”

Heading into the team’s matchup with the Vikings, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll explained why they decided to rule out Adams early in the week.

“It’s why I made the declaration for him early, so we’re not hanging with it during the week,” Carroll said, per Seahawks.com. “We want to make sure to get him right. That was just so he can get really focused on the work—he’s applying himself to his rehab like he does on the football field, so he’s really going for it, and he’s going to be ready the next turn, just not this one.”

Carroll on Adding ‘Snacks’: ‘So Big & So Strong’

There is also a chance Harrison could make his Seahawks debut in Week 7 if the team opts to elevate him from the practice squad. Carroll has been complimentary of Harrison throughout his career. After Harrison’s signing, Carroll called the defensive tackle a “real force in the league.”

“Damon’s been a real force in the league, and he’s got a real special style—he’s so big and so strong and stout in the middle,” Carroll noted, per Seahawks.com. “This opportunity to get him now and to get him on the practice squad is to give him a chance to work and get ready and learn what we’re doing and see where he can fit in as soon as possible.”

READ NEXT: Jamal Adams ‘Threatens’ to Unfollow Seahawks Teammate on Instagram