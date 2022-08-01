Jamal Adams Surgery Update Revealed After ‘Freak Accident’ at Practice

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams may have escaped the worst-case scenario for his broken finger injury.

Despite suffering a broken middle finger on his left hand during training camp, Adams will not need surgery for the injury, according to Gregg Bell of the News Tribune.

“A league source with knowledge of the situation told The News Tribune Saturday Adams was returning this weekend from seeing a hand specialist in Dallas,” Bell said on Saturday, July 30. “He is expected to rejoin the team in training camp when Seattle practices again on Monday, following a players day off.”

As Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times noted on Monday, August 1, Adams was a full participant in practice.

“Adams appears a full participant today,” said Condotta. “So ultimately missed just two practices.”

Adams Has Deep History With Finger Injuries

Adams broke his middle finger during last Wednesday’s practice. As reported by Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, the former All-Pro safety suffered the “freak accident” injury when he accidentally had his fingers stuck in the face mask of a teammate during practice.

“Just a freak accident,” the source said. “It’s going to be fine.”

The 26-year-old safety has a history of injury issues with his hand, having had his fingers fused this offseason.

“I’ll never be able to bend them fully. But it is what it is. It’s for the love of the game,” Adams said in June. “I’ve been going through that for two years now. My first year when I got here, I dislocated my ring finger probably about 10 times and the other one probably about 12 times, so I’ve been dealing with that.”

Adams has dealt with major injuries since he was acquired for two first-round draft picks plus starting safety Bradley McDougald from the New York Jets during the 2020 season. The veteran safety missed four games back in 2020 because of a groin injury. He also missed four games towards the end of the 2021 season due to a torn labrum.

It also doesn’t help matters that the Seahawks signed Adams to a record contract for a safety with $38 million guaranteed back in 2021.

Considering the Seahawks can move on from Adams after the 2023 season — he could be cut with just $14.2 million in dead cap money — the next two seasons will likely dictate his future with the team.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

Seahawks Not Concerned With Adams Picking Up System

With the Seahawks switching to a 3-4 defensive alignment with new defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt in the mix, some expect a learning curve. For Adams — who missed several training camp practices — there might be an even steeper learning curve.

However, Hurtt revealed on Saturday that he isn’t concerned in the least regarding whether or not Adams will be able to pick up the defensive system after his latest injury setback.

“No, no concerns, at all,” Hurtt said. “He learns very, very well. When he came back here in the spring time he picked it up, like that. So there’s no problem.”