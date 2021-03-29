Jarran Reed to Sign with Contender After Seahawks’ Release: Report

Former Seattle Seahawks starting defensive tackle Jarran Reed has already found a new home as he is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Reed is signing a one-year deal that can be worth as much as $7 million.

The pass rusher will be reunited with his former Seahawks teammate Frank Clark who the team traded to the Chiefs in 2019. The defensive tackle sent shockwaves around the NFL after posting a cryptic tweet hinting at his release. Less than 24 hours later, the Seahawks cut the defensive tackle after being unable to find a trade partner.

“For Jarran Reed and the Chiefs, it’s a 1-year deal worth up to $7M with $5M guaranteed, source said,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted. “Very nice in this market, with a chance to cash in next year. Had it been about the money, he would’ve stayed in Seattle.”

The Seahawks Contract Talks with Reed Went to a ‘Bad Spot’

According to Rapoport, Reed’s relationship with the Seahawks began to be strained after the team approached the defensive lineman about potentially restructuring his contract. Reed asked for a contract extension in return and the situation went to a “bad spot.”

“The Seahawks are moving on from starting DT Jarran Reed, source said, either in a release or trade,” Rapoport noted on Twitter prior to Reed’s release. “Reed had wanted a long-term deal, but the team hoped for just a conversion for cap space. Talks broke down, and here we are. …Usually, cap conversions for space are easy. But Jarran Reed wanted a long-term commitment instead. When Seattle wouldn’t give it… the situation went to a bad spot. Now, parting ways.”

Reed just signed a two-year, $23 million contract last offseason with the team hoping he could once again find his double-digit sack production he posted in 2018. The Seahawks were aiming to create cap space by restructuring his deal but their only option to open up more room was to release Reed.

Seattle Has Addressed the Defensive Line in a Major Way This Offseason

The Seahawks are sure to miss Reed on the defensive line, but Seattle has spent a good portion of the offseason investing in the unit. Seattle snagged defensive end Kerry Hyder away from the 49ers fresh off his 8.5 sacks last season. The team was also able to re-sign Benson Mayowa and Carlos Dunlap, who the Seahawks previously released as a cap casualty. Seattle negotiated a more team-friendly deal with Dunlap to bring back their best pass rusher from last season.

As for defensive tackle, the Seahawks signed Al Woods after he was released by the Jaguars earlier this offseason. Seattle still has more work to do to address the position in either the draft or free agency. Reed’s release means L.J. Collier is likely to see more time inside in 2021. Reed is in a position to thrive on the Chiefs’ defensive line next to Clark along with Chris Jones.